the behavior of Messi and Neymar at the end of the match denounced

Last night, Paris Saint-Germain easily disposed of Maccabi Haifa (7-2) on the occasion of the 5th day of the Champions League. With this success, the Parisians validated their ticket for the next round of the competition.

Alongside Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar distinguished themselves by scoring, two, three goals out of seven. At the final whistle, the Argentinian and the Brazilian went straight into the locker room, without greeting the Parisian supporters with the rest of their partners. An attitude that does not have more to everyone. This is the case of Habib Beye, consultant for the group Canal +. “It’s a shame to see that in a match like this (a 7-2 victory), players like Neymar, who go into the locker room, and who don’t celebrate with the public…There’s only 4-5 players. We should demand that they stay on the pitch.”

to summarize

The two Paris Saint-Germain strikers, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, did not go to greet Parisian supporters after their team’s big victory against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League last night (7-2).

