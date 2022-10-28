The behavior of The Rock still singled out: “It disgusts me”

If he has been the official partner of the UFC for a few months, Dwayne Johnson is far from unanimous in this regard. “The Rock” was once again demolished because of his “opportunism” in the MMA championship, which causes great disgust among some observers. Not enough to raise the rating of the actor with all the fighters…

Having long been part of the world of combat sports, as a wrestling and WWE legend, Dwayne Johnson has logically retained a certain affinity for the environment. In recent times, the superstar converted into the cinema has particularly taken a passion for MMA. He regularly follows the various events organized by the UFC, and had for example been shocked by the massacre of Khamzat Chimaev against Kevin Hollandearly September.

However, “The Rock” is a shrewd businessman and so it didn’t take him long to find a way to enter the MMA world. In this case, he finalized a partnership with the league a few months ago, becoming its official shoemaker via the Under Armor brand which sponsors him. If he can thus promote his own line of sneakers, it has on the other hand been very badly received by the fighters themselves, like Nate Diaz humiliating him recently about it.

Indeed, they deplore the apparently very insufficient quality of the product, which does not prevent the UFC from maintaining the deal with the WWE Hall of Famer. For some people, it is similar (in crude terms) to “prostitution” especially since the fighters do not benefit financially, but are forced to wear the shoes. Enough to unpin more than one, including in the media. Luke Thomas from CBS Sports notably dropped a memorable tirade on his Youtube channel.

Read also

UFC – “Khamzat Chimaev should not face him, he is too strong for him”

Luke Thomas smashes the deal between The Rock and the UFC

Luke Thomas : It disgusts me that companies, personalities enter the world of combat sports and that they praise the fighters, adopting almost religious tones. Anytime you see a company showering fighters with praise, it almost certainly means they’re not going to pay them much.

I mean, imagine this: you negotiated a contract for clothes, where you didn’t have to pay the people wearing the clothes, when those people didn’t want them. Are you going to tell me that you signed this agreement without really knowing what would happen? Like: “Damn, I have no idea what’s going to happen”?. Of course they knew.

This company, I am certain of it and it is even my conviction, it is not possible that they were unaware that the athletes would not have their share of the cake in the agreement and that it would not turn into a controversy . They rather thought they could get away with it, and they were probably right, that no one would really care. But I don’t have to think it’s good.

The contract signed between Dwayne Johnson and the UFC continues to be controversial, with many criticizing the quality of “The Rock” shoes and the fact that the fighters gain nothing in this story. Given that the league isn’t going to drop the partnership anytime soon, smashing reviews like Luke Thomas’s should continue to drop in the future.