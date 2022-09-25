The behind-the-scenes controversy Jessica Biel was criticized for during 7th Heaven

In 2000, Jessica Biel posed for a raunchy photo shoot as part of the cover story for Gear, a now-defunct men’s magazine. The photos included a snapshot of Biel posing topless while she covered herself with her arms, according to Us Weekly. Those photos were taken when she was only 17, but were posted after she turned 18. During the Gear interview, the publication asked the “7th Heaven” star if the racy photos could get her fired from the show. “I hope so,” Biel replied.

There was an immediate backlash once the shocking photo shoot of the teen star of a faith-based show was released. “The thing came out and I literally had to go back to work the next morning,” Biel recalled on the “Awards Chatter” podcast in 2018 (via E! News). Her “7th Heaven” co-star Stephen Collins, who played Biel’s father on screen, was upset by the sexual nature of the images. “He’s 17 years old, he’s underage… And as such, the spread of Jessica’s photos was child pornography,” he told the Daily News in 2000. Collins added that the shoot sent a bad “message” to his own son. However, Biel’s co-star’s critical comments turned out to be hypocritical. In 2014, Collins was involved in a royal scandal when he admitted to “sexual misconduct with three minors” some 20 years earlier, according to People.

Despite the salacious pictorial and quote taken from the Gear interview, Biel wasn’t trying to get fired from “7th Heaven” and then left the show of her own volition.