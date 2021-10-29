the behind the scenes of Kendall Jenner’s costume

Kendall Jenner she always knows how to grab attention and, recently, she has inflamed doubt on the web with a wedding dress. Many have felt a wake-up call, but Kim Kardashian’s sister promptly silenced the rumors by explaining that no, she’s not getting married. The influencer has in fact shown, through Instagram Stories, the behind the scenes of a particular photo shoot that sees her wearing sensual wedding dresses. But not just any bride, mind you, more corpse version, like that of Tim Burton.

Kendall Jenner dressed as Corpse Bride for Halloween

Ahead of Halloween, Kendall Jenner posed for the lens of Dana Trippe wearing different wedding dresses. In one of his Instagram Stories, the influencer showed followers a total white lingerie set paired with fishnet gloves and very high ton sur ton plateaus on the feet. The only hint of romance in her look? The pearls, strictly around the neck. A modern corpse bride and sensual, perfect for Halloween 2021.

Moreover, the Kardashian family is well known and appreciated for the most bizarre looks sported for this occasion. Mom too, Kris Jenner, he rewound the tape going back in time, revising all of his own Halloween costumes favorites. Among the most appreciated is its transformation into Cruella de Mon (complete with a two-tone wig and Dalmatian plush toy in her arms) and also Dorothy de The Wizard of Oz.

Kendall Jenner is looking for the perfect costume to celebrate the darkest night of the year. As for marriage, the influencer is not inclined to share his private life with social media. Although she is engaged to Devin Booker since 2020, he has never externalized his relationship, protecting his privacy. For this reason, when he published some shots wearing a wedding dress, many believed that he had finally decided to share a glimpse of his love story also on Instagram. But, as Arya Stark would say in game of Thrones, “not today“.

