Although still in the works, James Wan and Jason Momoa also did not want to give up the DC FanDome 2021 by presenting a video behind the scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the successful first chapter that brought Aquaman to the cinema.

The behind-the-scenes video of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from DC FanDome 2021

In the video behind the scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom we have a taste of the tone of the sequel and also of the second costume that Aquaman will wear during the film, already shown previously on twitter by Momoa himself, but still maximum confidentiality on the plot.

Here is the video behind the scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: what we know about the DC movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sees the return of the old characters from the first film Aquaman. Besides Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, return Dolph Lundgren who takes up the role of King Nereus, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson in the role of Ocean Master e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who will return in the Black Manta costume. James Wan is producing the sequel alongside Peter Safran, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick who returns to write the script.

Loading... Advertisements

As for what we should expect from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are more horror elements and new unexplored worlds, as confirmed some time ago by director James Wan, known for horror masterpieces Saw, Insidious And The Conjuring. Not only. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is strongly inspired by Terror in space 8 (“Planet of the Vampires”) a 1965 space horror adventure that tells the story of two ships landing on a mysterious planet, but the two crews are possessed by an unknown evil.

The first Aquaman, released in December 2018, grossed more than $ 1 billion, a record that made it the only DC film to reach this milestone beyond the dark Knight by Christopher Nolan. Taking into account the premises, it cannot be ruled out that its sequel could break a new record. Waiting for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recovered Aquaman in 4K + Blu-ray on Amazon.