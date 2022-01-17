The Beijing Winter Olympics organizing committee will not sell tickets to the public

Eighteen days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese Organizing Committee has announced that it will not sell tickets to attend the competitions as a precaution after the recent increase in infections in the country. The sale of tickets was initially limited to residents of China, but the “zero-Covid” strategy adopted by the government and intensified in recent weeks has led to the decision to cancel it, also in light of the 223 positive cases found on Sunday 16 January. The organizing committee will allow access to the competition venues only to selected groups of spectators.

The Beijing Winter Games (from 4 to 20 February) will be divided into three so-called “clusters”, non-communicating “bubbles” within a radius of about 200 kilometers, each of which will have its own Olympic village. These bubbles were set up in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, two locations 75 and 200 kilometers away from the capital, respectively. Compared to the already strict prevention measures adopted last summer in Tokyo, in Beijing the organizers have prepared even more stringent measures.