The BEKA franchising, a 100% made in Italy bistro, lands in Cardano al Campo





In one of the most difficult historical periods in contemporary history, the national restaurant brand “landed” in Cardano al Campo BEKA, a young, concrete and ambitious startup, conceived by the Lazio entrepreneur dr Gianluca Di Vito, manager and coach and former executive of CNA Abruzzo.

BEKA is a franchising project that summarizes a free interpretation, 100% made in Italy, of the concept of Bakery, that is a place where you can eat well but also drink a good coffee and spend moments of pause and relaxation in good company.

The local of via for Casorate 9, Cardano al Campo, was born in collaboration with local entrepreneurs Manuela Castellin and Pietro Bozza who together with the BEKA franchisor have created a beautiful location that delights the palate of customers with a variety of well-known and celebrated products of the national Italian food tradition such as pinsa romana, artisanal pizzas, mini pizzas, wraps and sandwiches according to tradition.

Exclusive coffee supplier is the well-known international brand Julius Meinl – which deserves ample merits and thanks for the support to the franchising operations – which presents a range of coffees suitable for all tastes, even the most sought after, while for the supply of beers, the link with the territory is also expressed through collaboration with the The Wall Craft Brewery.

We met the Dr. Gianluca Di Vito, founder of Beka Franchising Italia, owner of the Gel Management Franchisor.

Good morning Gianluca. Starting the business at such a complex time was a challenge. How do you judge this first year?

It has certainly been a very difficult year, due to Covid and also due to a policy that has not always made sensible decisions, so we are very happy and proud to have inaugurated, despite the adversities and contracted winds, the restaurant in Cardano al Campo, in an important area of ​​Italy, hard-working and productive, which has an important history of economic growth. Our restaurant offers exclusively for Lombardy a mix of technical know-how and food creativity and is only a first step of a project that also aims to expand beyond national borders.

How are national and international requests for affiliation to the BEKA franchise proceeding today?

We are currently starting a new construction site in Puglia, in the Trani area, where we have an affiliate who, with his positivity and his desire to work, perfectly reflects the characteristics we are looking for. But we have continuous national requests and construction sites to start in Genoa, Sicily and Rome. I say this in a low voice but we are also starting some delicate operations on the territory of the States, to open five restaurants. In reality we are still at the beginning of a year which will be very important and decisive for us after the blocking of our central marketing and communication activities for over fifteen months and we are already receiving a good number of affiliation requests.

What makes the real difference between Beka and other franchise organizations?

I believe that the main difference is our dynamism, the will we have to grow and continue to introduce new things, therefore the know-how, a very particular method of working and the managerial training that we offer to our internal affiliates. For the club in Cardano al Campo, for example, we are working with ours chef, the teacher Guido Palombi, to introduce in the menu a wide range of traditional Italian dishes and a selection of recipes inspired by the regions. Such primer menu it will be introduced between the end of September and October 2021

We focus a lot on formation of our affiliates and we also have internal academies to our organization, such as the one to become chefs or pizza chefs. We are receiving important recognitions and today we can guarantee – through our method – also access to minors rented at a national level, the shorter construction time of the structure and a series of particularly advantageous parameters for those who become our affiliates.

Personally I believe that BEKA should be recognized as the franchise that wants to make important know-how available to young people who want to undertake, invest and minimize business risk, and give them a concrete opportunity. That is to help you set up your own business and avoid costly mistakes of inexperience and poor marketing vision over time.

In a national scenario in which the younger generations are obviously afraid of setting up their own business, we provide all the necessary answers to any type of business problem, guaranteeing continuous assistance to our structures, training and brand expansion strategies.

In your opinion, how can the scenario of the national food sector be described?

Currently it is one of the sectors with the maximum cash back for obvious and historical reasons, consolidated by the granite habits of the customers. I would say that it is an immortal and constantly growing sector but which is often entrusted to family managements that have their roots in time but that cannot always be on the spot, struggling to introduce technological innovations, marketing and management strategies in step with the trends of the moment. We bring the revisited tradition to Food with a certain touch of modernity and also with a view to international business as well as with a strong and increasingly important support of new technologies. “

What do you currently offer at your point of Cardano al Campo to customers?

Cardano today represents an important development point, a marketing, communication and product testing laboratory. At the moment it is presented to the public in the Pinseria format, but we can say that this structure has excellent pluses on the pizza product in general, made with artisanal and non-commercial doughs, we also offer an excellent sandwich shop also of a more or less gourmet type, piadineria and a good offer for what craft beers are. The atmosphere that reigns in the room and the possibility of having a convenient parking, really allow you to take a relaxing break from the frenzy and commitments. I invite everyone to visit the place and savor the atmosphere and taste of our Beka Franchising.

Beka Bistrot

Via per Casorate 9, Cardano al Campo

Tel. 3534206513 Website | Facebook



