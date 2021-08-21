News

The Belfie War: who is the queen of Instagram?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The belfie, or backside selfie, has now become a widespread trend on social media and very popular with followers. Many wonder who is there Queen of this particular discipline, which must be chosen among numerous web stars with millions of fans. The two most accredited candidates for the role are Sommer ray, here engaged in the “classic” video Christmas:

and rival Katia Elise Henry:

Sommer Ray’s account is filled with photos of his remarkable b-side, complete with lighting care and, presumably, team hair and makeup. There 20 years old In fact, model and fitness expert has dedicated her account to her healthy butt Instagram.

LA vibes 🍃

A photo posted by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on:

The time that Katya Elise Henry does not spend keeping her buttocks in shape, she spends making herself beautiful and posting them on Instagram.

But there is also another belfie star among the candidates, it is the webstar Abigial Ratchford:

Loading...
Advertisements

// per campagna promo SwG 2020-07-06 by Enrico (vedi anche nel

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

802
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
644
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
593
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
484
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
472
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
464
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
457
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
419
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
396
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
393
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top