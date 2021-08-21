The Belfie War: who is the queen of Instagram?

The belfie, or backside selfie, has now become a widespread trend on social media and very popular with followers. Many wonder who is there Queen of this particular discipline, which must be chosen among numerous web stars with millions of fans. The two most accredited candidates for the role are Sommer ray, here engaged in the “classic” video Christmas:

and rival Katia Elise Henry:

Sommer Ray’s account is filled with photos of his remarkable b-side, complete with lighting care and, presumably, team hair and makeup. There 20 years old In fact, model and fitness expert has dedicated her account to her healthy butt Instagram.

LA vibes 🍃 A photo posted by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on: Nov 13, 2016 at 7:14 pm PST

The time that Katya Elise Henry does not spend keeping her buttocks in shape, she spends making herself beautiful and posting them on Instagram.

But there is also another belfie star among the candidates, it is the webstar Abigial Ratchford: