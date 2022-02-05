the Belgian appreciates the bianconeri

Juventus transfer market, after Zakaria the club is preparing for another great engagement in the median: eyes in the Premier League

Great protagonist in the winter market with the arrivals of Vlahovic And Zakariain addition to that of Catsremained however a Frosinone on loan for the rest of the season, the Juventus aims to get back on top in the second round. However, the Juventus club is already looking to the summer and wants to be a protagonist in the same way also in the next summer market. The great Juventus goal, despite Zakaria’s arrival, would be a new midfielder.

The dream at Juventus is called Paul Pogba. Many in Turin dream of a return of the French assisted by Mino Raiolawhich has not yet renewed its expiring contract with Manchester United. However, the operation is not easy, both for the competition and for the high salary received by the player. This is why in addition to Pogba, the Juventus management is also probing other tracks. A door to Tchouameni of the Monka much younger profile but in the sights of many top European clubs (real Madrid primarily), while another alternative always leads to the Premier League.

Juventus transfer market, Tielemans ready to say yes

The name in question is that of Youri TielemansBelgian midfielder under al Leicester, under contract with the ‘Foxes’ until 2023. The next could therefore be the last summer to be able to sell the player in the event that he does not renew his contract. Juventus would be ready to take advantage of the situation, indeed.

In fact, according to what was reported by the insider ‘Indykaila’, an expert in matters related to the English team, Juventus would indeed have fallen with great interest on the midfielder of the Belgian national team. Last week there would have been a contact between the Juventus management and the entourage of the former player of theAnderlecht and Tielemans himself would have already said yes to the hypothesis of a transfer to Turin. Of course we will have to convince Leicester, which however, as mentioned, does not have the knife on the side of the handle precisely due to the fact that the 24-year-old’s contract will expire in June 2023.