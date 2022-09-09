The Belgrano Adventist Clinic and the future of neurosurgery

In 1996, the head of neurosurgery at Harvard University, Peter Black, developed, thanks to the support of General Electric, a piece of equipment that revolutionized brain tumor surgery: the intraoperative magnetic resonator (RE.MA.IN.). This device allows MRIs to be performed in real time during brain surgery, which makes it easier for professionals to accurately locate tumors and thus remove them from the brain, achieving more complete resections with greater precision and safety.

Germany, Finland, and Canada were the next countries to use MRIs inside operating rooms after the United States. A fact that may surprise the reader is that Argentina was the fifth country in the entire planet to have an intraoperative MRI. This happened in 2001 thanks to the efforts of the Pergamino Diagnostic Institute, colleagues and businessmen, in a project led by Dr. Roberto Herrera, who is considered a world pioneer in brain tumor surgery with Magnetic Resonance. Intraoperative.

“2001, as we all know, was a very difficult time economically. At that moment I told myself: “If the intraoperative resonator is going badly for us economically, it will be with what we know how to do and trying to do something useful for the health and neurosurgery of Argentines,” explains Dr. Herrera, who from the year 2004 is the Head of Neurosurgery at the Belgrano Adventist Clinic. Thanks to that Phillips resonator that was brought to the country in 2001, more than 500 neurosurgeries were performed, which allowed hundreds of lives to be saved.

Now, the Belgrano Adventist Clinic and Doctor Herrera are once again at the center of innovation in the country and the region, since the Clinic bought a state-of-the-art resonator this year, which is the only one of its kind in the entire Argentina. “With the resonator that we had until this year, it took around 30 minutes to get an image. This new resonator that was brought from Italy in December allows three sequences of 300 images to be acquired in just four minutes. This means that during the same operation we can do, for example, ten MRIs until we are sure that we have removed the entire tumor and without prolonging the surgical times too much.

According to Dr. Herrera, who is a member of the Board of Directors of one of the three neurosurgery associations in the United States, the Walter E. Dandy Neurosurgical Society, there are no other devices of this type in the country because they are not profitable for businessmen or institutions . “They are truly expensive devices and it is very difficult to amortize them, but together with the Clinic we decided to put people’s health above all else and continue developing advanced neurosurgery that allows us to improve not only survival but also the quality of life of patients. patients suffering from a brain tumor (glioma).

The Belgrano Adventist Clinic’s magnetic resonator was brought to the country in December, and began operating in March of this year. Thanks to this, more than ten extremely complex neurosurgeries have already been performed.