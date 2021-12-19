The Bellair dei Manetti is in the Aosta Valley

Attentive and precise in bringing the symbolic places of the state of Clerville to the big screen, the Bros of Italian cinema have chosen the splendid Valle d’Aosta scenarios to recreate the winter resort of comics and shoot key scenes of their Diabolik

Diabolik’s stories, the fans know well, are set in the city and in the state of Clerville, an imaginary place invented by the Giussani sisters, the creators of the very popular comic strip, who wanted to work with a setting that did not limit their imagination, allowing them to create a universe that could be modeled at will around Diabolik.

It is known, however, that Clerville is a city inspired as much by the Milan of the Giussani as by Marseille and Paris, and that the entire state was modeled on south-eastern France and its neighboring countries. Ghenf, for example, is a mixture of a city on the French Riviera and Geneva.

To shoot their film, their Diabolik, the Manetti Bros put great effort and attention to recreate the world of comics and its symbolic places., choosing for example Milan as the official stand-in for Clerville and Trieste for Ghenf.

In the early stages of the film, in a handful of key scenes for the continuation of the story, the protagonists of Diabolik are located in Bellair, a well-known mountain resort in the state of Clerville, located on mountains that cannot help but remember our Alps. And not surprisingly, to shoot that scene, the Manettis have chosen one of the most beautiful and famous places in all our Alps, bordering precisely with France: the Aosta Valley. In the Diabolik of the Manetti, Bellair was recreated in Courmayeur, which lent iconic places such as the Coeur des Neiges resort and the Grand Hotel Royal and Golf (the same in which Fantozzi, on vacation in Courmayeur with Miss Silvani and the surveyor Calboni, met the daughter of Countess Serbelloni Mazzanti Vien dal Mare).

“We are extremely pleased that such a production has chosen our region to shoot some scenes of an expected film such as Diabolik,” commented the then Tourism Councilor Laurent Viérin at the time of the shooting in 2019. “The image of the Aosta Valley and its promotion also pass through these channels that allow millions of spectators to appreciate our territory and our landscapes. The appreciation, then, by the directors, already at home in Courmayeur on the occasion of Noir in Festival, it can only please us and stimulates us to continue along the path we have undertaken which is to implement every possible action to promote the Aosta Valley at 360 degrees and at various levels ”. Also the director of the Aosta Valley Film Commission, Alessandra Miletto, had welcomed the Manettis’ decision, underlining how the Bros had been guests of the Noir in Festival for many years and kept “a strong emotional bond with Courmayeur. This is why it was their intention to shoot at least a small part of the film“.

In Courmayeur the Manettis had found one great reception and strong support for their project, and around 250 turned up at the castings for 25 roles for extras and figurations. On the other hand, it was not the first time that Courmayeur and the Aosta Valley hosted sets. In addition to the aforementioned Fantozzi, in fact, films such as the Bond movie For your eyes only and the spectacular Cliffhanger with Sylvester Stallone, and recently the Aosta Valley has been the subject of many “location scouting”, as is defined in technical jargon the phase of research and selection of places that can meet the creative and logistical requirements of a film according to the available budget, thus attracting productions of international importance like Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Kingsman: The Golden Circle and that House of Gucci which, these days, is clashing at the box office with Manetti’s Diabolik. Whether one or the other wins, one thing is certain: the natural scenery of Courmayeur and the Aosta Valley.

Thanks to the Valle d’Aosta Autonomous Region for the images granted.

Photo Credits: Alexis Courthoud, Enrico Romanzi, Red Photographic, Giuseppe Di Mauro.