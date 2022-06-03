The beloved actor and producer Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo reveals his deteriorating state of health: “I am doomed”

Media and Media/Getty Images Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo

With a history of almost six decades, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo has been placed as one of the most beloved actors in Mexico. Despite the fact that he continues to work, he has suffered various health problems, including an incurable disease that could cause his death at any time, despite everything “I appreciate the health I have, which is not good” and seeks to continue living his life as normal as possible.

“Because I have smoked 47 years of my life, I have COPD, chronic degenerative lung disease. I am condemned to die suffocated one day because I will not be able to breathe, that is a sentence, naturally,” Ortiz de Pinedo revealed in an interview with Matilde Obregon (Youtube).

“Everyone who smokes should think and see themselves in these mirrors, which costs a lot of work, I know. Raúl Vale died of this, many of my friends died of lung cancer and I ignored it, so it was my turn.”

In addition, the television and theater producer suffers from another series of complications that further aggravate his physical condition. “Eight years ago I got cancer, they detected a tumor in my left lung, in the upper lobe, and they completely removed the lobe and I was left with only four lobes, one here [pulmón izquierdo] and three here [pulmón derecho]. That scare I went through caused me diabetes, I’m diabetic too, “he explained.

“Two years ago they detected another tumor, on the right side, and they removed my middle lobe, so I have three lobes instead of five that other human beings have. It is very difficult for me to breathe,” he continued.

“In this Mexico City, at 2,250 meters above sea level, life is very difficult for those of us with COPD and worse for those of us who don’t have all of our lungs.”

Despite all the creator of successful comedy shows like A family of ten, Dr. Candido Perez Y The VIP School It has become an example of strength that has admired specialists. “The doctors are a little surprised because this way I have to speak, to breathe, to hold my breath to be able to talk a lot, has made me have a strong ribcage that, despite the fact that I lack a lot of space [me permite meter aire]”, he mentioned.

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo does not give in to the illness and continues to work as usual. “There are many people in Mexico City who have this disease and we continue to work,” he concluded.

