the beloved actress is pregnant, twins are coming!

The announcement thrilled the fans: the beloved Harry Potter actress is pregnant, twins are coming soon.

The Harry Potter saga ended with the last chapter, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, released in 2011. The story of the young wizard who discovers he is only in adolescence, upon the arrival of Hagrid, has thrilled and continues to thrill young and old.

The ‘Chosen One’ has managed to defeat evil and lead to the destruction of Lord Voldemort. The protagonist was played by actor Daniel Radcliffe, accompanied on this journey into the world of magic by Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, played by Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. But the characters who joined the protagonists were many and all left their mark. An actress that we have been able to admire in the much loved saga, has announced a very sweet news: she is expecting twins!

From the latest chapter of the saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, it’s been about 10 years. We met the actors who played the characters when they were very young and we grew up with them.

The first film was released in 2001, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. 20 years after the first chapter, today, the actors we loved so much have become adults and each has taken its own path. We have already revealed it to you, one of the actresses who was part of the saga is pregnant and announced the happy news via his instagram channel. But who are we talking about? Remember Pansy Parkinson? She is a Slytherin student of the same year as Harry. He is part of the circle of friends of Draco Malfoy, rival of the protagonist. Well, just her!

The actress who plays Pansy, in the last three films, Scarlett Byrne, has announced that she is expecting twins: “We are very happy to share that we will be welcoming twins in early 2022! ”, He wrote in support of the post, in which in the photo the actress appears together with her partner and her little girl, born last year.