the below cost is about to end, here are the best last minute offers

We have already told you in depth about Mediaworld Christmas sub-costs, which end today, Sunday 19 December 2021. Since the offers are running out, however, we have decided to recommend some of the most interesting devices on sale, especially in the field of televisions.

Before starting, we remind you that our previous recommendations relating to the offer, such as those on discounted Apple devices and those on sales in the Smart TV sector, remain valid until 23:59 today. Let’s continue now with another series of very interesting TVs on offer also on the Mediaworld website: in particular, today we offer you two LG products, two Samsung products and two Sony products.

Let’s start with LG, of which we find the Smart LG NanoCell 4K TV 55NANO776PA 2021, a 55 “smart TV with 4K resolution. The TV is equipped with DVB-T2 HEVC tuner and DVB-S2 satellite and is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Homekit. You can find the TV on offer on the website of Mediaworld at 629 Euro, 270 less than the list price.

Always from LG is the LG OLED 4K Smart TV OLED55A16LA, a 55 “smart TV with 4K resolution and DVB-T2 HEVC tuner and DVB-S2 satellite. It too has the same connection capabilities as the previous TV, but in addition it has LG technology for self-illuminating pixels, which improves color rendering and image quality The product is available at 999 Euros, with a discount of 500 Euros on the list price.

Turning to Samsung, we recommend two TVs from the QLED 4K series: the first is the Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV QE55Q80A 2021, on offer at 849 Euros, with a starting price of 1,499 Euros. It is a 55 “Smart TV with Ultra HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, equipped as always with DVB-T2 tuner and DVB-S2 satellite.

The second Samsung TV on offer is the Smart TV Samsung Neo QLED 4K QE50QN90A 2021, at a discount from an original price of 1,799 Euros to one of 1,149 Euros. The TV is very similar to the previous Samsung model, if not for the slightly reduced size (equal in this case to 50 “), but boasts the Quantum Matrix, Quantum HDR 32x and OTS + technologies, guaranteed by the Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K, which also makes use of digital intelligence for image processing.

Finally, with regard to Sony, we would like to point out first of all the Sony KD55X80J 4K Smart TV, on offer at 699 Euros from a starting price of 999 Euros. It is a 55 “Smart TV, with a frequency of 200 Hz and DVB-T2 HEVC tuner and DVB-S2 satellite. The same characteristics and dimensions are those of the Sony XR55A80J Smart TV, whose refresh rate, however, stops at 100 Hz. The TV is in this case on offer at 1,499 euros, with an original price of 1,899 euros. The reason for the price difference? The presence on the latter television of the Bravia Cognitive Processor XR, which improves the quality of images and sounds, synchronizing them perfectly: a small revolution, especially for those who own a PlayStation 5.