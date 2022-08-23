The Ben Parker of the film promises something different from the rest of the arachnid universe of Sony

After the success of VenomSony was quick to announce new movies from its Spider-Man universe of Spider-Man characters. So they came later Venom: Let There Be Carnage Y Morbius. However, there are also several more movies on the way about Spider-Man villains: Kraven The Hunter, madam web Y The dead. And it is that Madame Web’s movie today is the one that generates the most interest since she promises to expand the Spiderverse and even seems to include a young Ben Parker among her characters, played by Adam Scott. Now the actor has revealed his impressions of the film when he is in the middle of filming.

Adam Scott claims that madam web it will be so much fun

In a recent interview, the actor shared a bit about how he sees the film after several weeks of shooting it. Scott assured that the film will be quite funny and that Dakota Johnson is incredible:

Madame Web is really funny and Dakota (Johnson) is fantastic. It’s a great set. I think it will be a very interesting movie.

The truth is that the Madame Web movie promises to be something different from previous Spider-Man spin-offs produced by Sony. That is to say, the tape seems to explore more the topic of the Spiderverse as well as show us the origins of Madame Web and even winks at a little Peter Parker. And it is that according to a recent report, the film would have 2 versions of Madame Web, Spider-Woman and Spider-Girl as well as some young versions of Uncle Ben and Mary Parker, Peter’s mother.

Therefore, although the plot of the film is not entirely clear, according to several rumors we could see a story quite similar to terminator. Apparently we could see a group of arachnid superheroines trying to protect a Mary Parker from a new threat that wants to stop the birth of Peter Parker. Thus, Madame Web would be much more relevant to the future of Sony’s Spiderverse. It is even rumored that the film could be set in the MCU in the 2000s. However, we will have to wait a little longer to know more about it.

Well reader, do you want to see madam web? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

madam web It will hit theaters on October 6, 2023. The film is directed by SJ Clarkson and stars Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

Source: Deadlines