the beneficiaries of the new bonus

The Labor and Business Decree signs a new bonus without ISEE with a maximum value of 480 euros. Let’s find out who the beneficiaries of the measure are.

Ready, steady, go to a new incentive that will come as a welcome Christmas gift to many workers. The Labor and Business Decree introduced a contribution of 480 euros intended for self-employed workers and holders of a VAT number that will come in the form of tax credit. The attention of the beneficiaries is aroused by the absence of the access requirement linked to the ISEE. This means that the measure is accessible to all workers in the aforementioned categories.

The details of the new bonus without ISEE for self-employed persons and VAT numbers

The economic crisis exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemic has brought many categories of workers to their knees, including self-employed and VAT numbers. Consequently, Draghi’s executive has put in place various measures to give new impetus to a sector that has been stuck for too long. There are three Christmas presents, three different tax credits offsetting aimed at specific beneficiaries.

For self-employed workers it is provided the exemption from payment of commissions which are usually paid when transactions are made with credit, debit or debit cards using electronic devices. For VAT numbers, on the other hand, it is provided for expenses coverage incurred to purchase, rent and connect POS to cash registers or reference platforms. The maximum spending limit is 480 euros.

The double goal of the bonus up to 480 euros

In addition to financially helping the workers who have had to face a crisis due to the pandemic, the bonus without ISEE created by Draghi has a second purpose. In the specification it is aimed at encourage the use of traceable payments, an effective means in the fight against tax evasion, money laundering and the financing of terrorist acts. The Government, in fact, is constantly engaged in this struggle and puts in place every means of control and verification in order to be able to put an end – or at least limit as much as possible – a scourge of our society. In this regard, the tax controls are becoming increasingly tight and taxpayers must pay close attention to the operations carried out on current accounts in order not to risk checks and penalties.

Amount of the contribution without ISEE

VAT holders will be able to obtain a refund on the purchase and connection of POS, electronic card reading devices. The refund percentage will depend on the applicant’s billing accrued in the tax return. Under 200 thousand euros you will receive 70% of the reimbursement, between 200 thousand and one and 1 million euros you will receive on 40% while above the million and one and within the 5 million you will get a refund of 10%. For each credit, the maximum amount is 160 euros.