The benefits for the heart and liver of taking olive oil with lemon on an empty stomach

Both olive oil and lemon are foods that have been used for hundreds of years, since both are attributed beneficial properties for health.

This oil is composed of monounsaturated fatty acids, which are considered a healthy dietary fat and has vitamins K, E and minerals such as calcium and potassium, as well as antioxidants, according to information from the United States Department of Agriculture. For its part, the aforementioned citrus fruit stands out for being rich in vitamin C, B-type vitamin complexes, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and fiber.

Experts recommend using olive oil, rather than other fatty foods, particularly butter and stick margarine. But they also indicate that you can’t make unhealthy foods healthier simply by adding this type of oil, says a report from the Mayo Clinic research institute.

By mixing these two ingredients you can obtain a number of benefits for the body. One of the main ones is that they help detoxify the body, as they purify organs such as the liver and gallbladder of different toxins.

Olive oil is classified as a superfood thanks to its benefits for the body. – Photo: Gettyimages

The Better with Health portal specifies that this mixture consumed on an empty stomach can help cleanse the body of possible poisoning and overload of substances that are negative for health. When the body is in this condition, it is possible when the person gets up to feel swollen, heavy, tired and in low spirits.

Cleaning the body “is possible thanks to the vitamin C contained in lemon, which helps cleanse the liver and reduce cholesterol levels, in addition, the antioxidants in the oil prevent oxidative damage to cells,” states an article published In the diary The universalfrom Mexico.

cardiovascular protector

On the other hand, the intake of these two mixed foods can also promote heart health. This is because the oil has monounsaturated fatty acids which facilitate circulation and prevent excess bad cholesterol in the arteries.

An investigation published in the journal Nutrients showed that extra virgin olive oil has a protective effect against cardiovascular diseases. This effect is not only due to the elimination of bad cholesterol, but it also increases good cholesterol or HDL, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties”, specifies Better with Health.

For its part, lemon is also a great source of antioxidants, in addition to its contribution in vitamin C, which helps to process fats and reduce cholesterol levels in the blood, in addition to strengthening the immune system, complementing the benefits for health. from the heart.

Another benefit that these two products could provide is that they help combat constipation and act against digestive problems. “This is because it has carminative properties that help fight indigestion, heartburn, slow intestinal transit, gas and abdominal swelling, in addition to constipation, as it acts as a natural laxative,” specifies the Gastrolabweb portal.

One of the ways to prepare it is by mixing half a tablespoon of olive oil with half a tablespoon of lemon juice and take it on an empty stomach. It is recommended not to exceed the intake of one tablespoon a day of these ingredients and also take it every other day, until you see results and for a maximum of one month. It should be suspended in case of observing any alteration or change in the organism.

To conclude, it is important to indicate that although it is a natural remedy, before starting any type of treatment it is important to consult a doctor, as these types of preparations do not replace medical treatments, although they may be complementary if the specialist endorses it.