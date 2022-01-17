the benefits of a correct posture

Getting the right hours of sleep is essential for health, but sleep must also be of quality: the benefits of putting a pillow between your knees.

Getting the right hours of sleep is essential for health, but sleep must be also of quality: the benefits of putting a pillow between your knees. To avoid back pain and neck pain, you must keep in mind the position in which you sleep. Placing a pillow between your knees can bring numerous benefits, why?

A pillow between the knees realigns the spine and reposition the pelvis. This prevents torso rotation during the night. Good body alignment relieves back stress and reduces pain. Especially for those who have a herniated disc or suffer from sciatica pain, this is an excellent remedy.

Reduce back pain by placing a pillow between your knees – the correct sleeping position

Placing the legs in the same plane can help. Furthermore, the fetal position it is the one recommended by doctors because it reduces the stress of all the muscles of the body. According to recent surveys, more than 20% of the world population suffers from back pain as a result of poor night posture.

Aligning the body relieves strain and causes less muscle inflammation. For who suffer from sciatica is the best solution. This is a nerve that causes pain in the buttocks, lower back, and lower leg. If you sleep in the wrong position, the nerve gets further squeezed and inflamed.

The same goes for herniated disc. In this case, any irregular rotation of the torso causes problems. Putting a pillow between the legs, on the other hand, relieves pain, but not only that, because in this way the posture is greatly improved. Benefits are felt not only during sleep, but also during the day.

Pregnant women and their position in bed

Especially for the pregnant women, sleeping on your side is good, because this helps blood circulation and avoids the burden of the fetus on the liver. Placing a pillow between her legs helps the mother reduce the weight of the baby in her lap and aligns the body, reducing back pain.

Another correct position to take to sleep well is to lean your back against the mattress, but placing a pillow or a rolled up towel under your knees. Also in this case it remains aligned the backbone and the weight is distributed better. On the market there are many cushions designed to be placed between the legs, or below these.

It always depends on the position taken and the problems to be corrected. Many sleep on their sides but experience hip pain. A small pillow should be placed under the waist to prevent the spine from bending unnaturally. The pillow that is placed under the head is also important, it must not be too thick or too thin. The neck must remain straight in relation to the shoulders.