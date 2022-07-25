Health

The benefits of believing you are younger than you are

Photo of James James1 day ago
  • claudia hammond
  • BBC Future

Is the person who refuses to feel old fooling himself? Maybe not.

How old do you think middle age is? Between 40 and 60? 50 and 70? Any middle ground? It probably won’t surprise you to learn that the answer people give to this question depends on how old they are when it is asked.

In an online survey of half a million people in 2018, participants in their 20s and 30s reported on average that middle age began at 40 and old age began at 62. In contrast, those older than 65 did not think that old age was reached before 71.

It’s pretty obvious what’s going on here. Nobody likes to think they’re getting oldso if you’re 40 you get excited by articles proclaiming that 40 is the new 30.

Likewise, people in their 70s take heart from suggestions that with advances in nutrition and health care they are barely out of middle age.

