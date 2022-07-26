The benefits of believing you are younger than you are

Is the person who refuses to feel old fooling himself? Maybe not.

How old do you think middle age is? Between 40 and 60? 50 and 70? Any middle ground? It probably won’t surprise you to learn that the answer people give to this question depends on how old they are when it is asked.

In an online survey of half a million people in 2018, participants in their 20s and 30s reported on average that middle age began at 40 and old age began at 62. In contrast, those older than 65 did not think that old age was reached before 71.

It’s pretty obvious what’s going on here. Nobody likes to think they’re getting oldso if you’re 40 you get excited by articles proclaiming that 40 is the new 30.

Likewise, people in their 70s take heart from suggestions that with advances in nutrition and health care they are barely out of middle age.

In addition, we want to disassociate ourselves from any group that is stigmatized.

That means that we oppose being designated old when we see the elderly portrayed as frail, sedentary, sick, and even a burden to society.

Of course old age is a reality and older people should be treated with respect and dignity.

Could it be, then, that people are simply fooling themselves if they refuse to consider themselves old?

It turns out that it could be a sensible strategy, one that can be done and improve quality of life.

In 2003, researchers Hannah Kuper and Sir Michael Marmot (famous for showing the impact that socioeconomic status can have on our health and life expectancy) conducted a large study in which participants were asked the same question: when does old age begin?

Answers varied, of course, but what Kuper and Marmot found was that those who thought old age started earlier would likely have had a heart attack, coronary heart disease, or poor general physical health when followed for six to nine years. after.

The participants in this study were part of the so-called Whitehall I, a longitudinal study of more than 10,000 civil servants working in London. The research is solid and participants were asked a set of questions.

That meant that Kuper and Marmot were able to establish that other factors such as level of employment could not be related to differences in health outcomes.

So how could the number you designate as the beginning of old age have such a big impact on your health?

The stereotype of old age

Thinking about old age can make us less active and thus affect our health.

One idea is that the answer to the simple question of when old age begins actually provides much more information about a person than might be believed.

It could be, for example, that the question stimulates people to think about their own physical health, and if they have pre-existing health problems or a poor lifestyle, they might not feel very well and tend to think old age is closer. Quick.

People who think that old age comes at a younger age may also be more fatalistic and less inclined to seek help for their medical conditions or adopt a healthier routine, believing that decrepitude is inevitable.

They might, for example, presume that the older ones are frail so they start walking deliberately slower or slowing down when that’s precisely what they shouldn’t be doing for the sake of their physical and mental health.

They might think that due to age they will forget things, so they stop depending on their memory. It’s even possible that the stress of holding on to negative ideas about aging contributes to chronic inflammation and more long-term health problems.

So that confirming the stereotype of the older person could increase the very problems that are feared.

And, of course, all this could also be true in reverse.

People who think old age comes later in life might be more aware of their health and fitness, and thus take active steps to stay better.

They think they are younger, therefore they behave younger, creating a virtuous circle.

positivity vs negativity

People who believe that old age begins later in life may be more aware of their health and fitness.

Whatever the explanation, Kuper and Marmot’s study isn’t the only research showing measurable benefits of thinking positively about aging.

Becca Levy of the Yale School of Public Health also produced extraordinary results based on data from the Ohio Longitudinal Study of Aging and Retirement.

The study followed more than 1,000 people who were at least 50 years old at the time.

Levy found that people who had positive ideas of their own old age (agreeing with comments like “I have as much energy as I did last year” and disagreeing that one becomes less useful with age) they lived in average 22.6 years after first participating in the studywhile those who felt less positive about old age they lived only 15 years more on average.

Then comes a new study led by Susanne Wurm of the University of Greifswald in northern Germany, which could isolate the problem more precisely.

And their findings offer some good news for people who think more negatively about getting old: They weren’t more likely to die earlier than average.

On the other hand, people who interpreted old age more positively, as a period in which to learn new things and make new plans, for example, lived longer on average.

In that study, no matter how much people thought about the physical implications of age, what mattered was whether they thought they could still develop and grow mentally.

Thinking that you are younger could open you up to new experiences that have lasting positive effects.

None of this research means that we can magically slow or reverse the aging process.

Vision, hearing, memory, muscle mass, bone strength, recovery processes are bound to decline. And, of course, older people are more vulnerable to a whole range of diseases.

All of these large studies are based on averages, so declaring that you are not in middle age is not going to stop everyone from getting sick.

But in his book The Expectation Effect (“The Expectancy Effect”), science journalist David Robson has some advice.

It suggests that instead of lamenting the loss of youth, we should focus on the experiences and knowledge we gain with age and realize how much better we can handle situations.

When older people feel bad, they shouldn’t assume it’s all due to old age.

Above all, as we age, we should never stop trying to be healthier and believe that there are always many things we can still do.

If we adopt this attitude, we are likely to live longer and enjoy those years.

