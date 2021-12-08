The benefits of chocolate for our health. This article is dedicated to gourmands or chocolate lovers, those who don’t give up on it, whatever it costs. It is enough to eat a piece of chocolate to feel better, morale goes up and we indulge in a delicious cuddle from time to time, without exaggerating. The merit is of the most important component of chocolate, that is the cocoa, a food rich in precious flavonoids.

Therapist Yuma Mori talked about the effects of chocolate on the body and debunked the myth that this product inflicts damage.

Mori explained the benefits of chocolate in his article published in the Japanese online magazine Diamond.

The dark chocolate contains many beneficial substances, in particular as anticipated, the flavonols. These compounds, says the doctor, activate the synthesis of nitric oxide within the blood vessels. Nitric oxide, in turn, dilates blood vessels and lowers blood pressure. Science in recent years has been busy investigating the health benefits of chocolate and cocoa. If we love chocolate and want to take advantage of its benefits we should choose the dark variety. In fact, dark chocolate has a higher cocoa content than milk chocolate.

Eating chocolate helps you lose weight

Consuming chocolate regularly helps you lose weight. This is not a contradiction, but good news that came directly from the United States following specific scientific studies. Chocolate, especially if dark, would help the body fight cholesterol and lower blood pressure.

You can choose the extra-dark chocolate with higher cocoa content and lower sugar content. Real quality chocolate does not contain palm oil and has very few ingredients.

Eating chocolate prevents heart attack

Mori also argues that consuming chocolate can help reduce the risk of having a heart attack.

The author of the article cited Swedish research involving 67,640 people. The researchers’ analysis showed that patients who consumed chocolate were less likely to suffer from myocardial infarction and myocardial ischemia.

The Japanese expert noted that many people don’t eat chocolate because they believe it can increase the risk of tooth decay. At the same time, Mori stressed that not all types of chocolate are good for health. For example, milk chocolate in large quantities is actually harmful.

The Japanese therapist advised to insert in diet walnuts, almonds and pistachios. These foods are particularly effective in lowering “bad” cholesterol levels and are best consumed as a snack.