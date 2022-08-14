The benefits of dance for physical and mental health

In his famous book The element. Discover your passion changes everything, Ken Robinson, who was an international reference in the development of creativity, explains the case of Gillian Lynne. The teachers of this little English girl born in 1926 were tired of her never sitting still in class, so her mother took her to a psychologist. He left her alone in a room to spy on her from outside. And what did she do? start dancing Over time, that girl would end up becoming the choreographer of musicals like cats Y The Phantom of the Opera.

Although not all people stand out for their skills when it comes to jumping on the dance floor, the truth is that we are all born with a sense of rhythm. Just look at babies, who are able to instinctively move their hands and feet to music even before they can walk.

Dancing is an activity that can be done as a family including the little ones iStockphoto

Back in 2009, a team of scientists led by the Hungarian István Winkler carried out an experiment with newborns, who were put on headphones with drum rhythms of rock music while they slept. The electroencephalography images showed that the babies were excited when an unexpected rhythm appeared, concluding that the desire to move to the sound of music is an innate capacity of human beings.

But what is the point of dancing, from the point of view of evolution? Some scientists postulate that the dance became established in primitive tribes because it linked individuals emotionally and bodily, regardless of linguistic competence. And that our ancestors probably observed that, when walking, our steps generate a sound, producing a connection between sound perception and motor control that resulted in dancing.

Therapeutic

Dancing decreases the chances of suffering from depression, thanks to the production of serotonin

When we move to the rhythm of music, a chemical cocktail is produced in our brain that injects us with a shot of energy and enthusiasm like few other activities. For example, neurotransmitters such as dopamine, important for the body’s motor function, and serotonin, which reduces the risk of depression, are released. And also hormones such as endorphins, which reduce the sensation of physical pain, and oxytocin, involved in sexual activity and the establishment of emotional bonds. The production of all these substances is also associated with a decrease in the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

For all ages

‘Antiaging’ and antistress

There are numerous studies that suggest that dance reverses the signs of aging, even more so than sports. Thus, in 2017, German researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) carried out a study with two groups of people between 67 and 71 years old. The former learned constantly changing dance routines (from tango to line dancing), while the latter did strength and flexibility training. After 18 months, symptoms of cognitive decline associated with age had improved more in the ‘dancers’. Tango, in particular, mitigates the neuronal damage caused by Parkinson’s and improves the ability to generate new and creative ideas in adults, other research also affirms.

In adolescents, dancing also has very positive effects to prevent and treat depression, anxiety, stress, fatigue and even headache, back, neck and shoulder pain, especially among women. This was demonstrated in 2012 by a team of scientists from the Örebro University Hospital, in Sweden, who worked with a group of adolescents who attended dance classes two days a week for eight months, who not only improved physically (increased flexibility, strength and endurance), but also mental (improved self-esteem and social and communication skills).

The fact that dancing involves a high level of motor coordination is what explains why it is an effective tool in rehabilitation therapies for diseases such as Parkinson’s and neurological problems such as stroke.

Moving the skeleton, either in a calculated way -like professional dancers- or spontaneously stimulates the areas of the brain that have to do with movement as well as with memory, concentration, imagination and creativity. It is enough to move only the arms to have more original ideas, more flexible thinking and better ability to generate associations between words, according to some experiments.





As if all of the above were not more than enough reason to hit the dance floor, it should be added that when we watch someone dance, the same areas of the brain are activated as if we were the dancers. That yes, only if it is about dances that we would be able to execute. It is the surprising finding of the Spanish neuroscientist Beatriz Calvo-Merino, who has spent years studying the subject in different London institutions. The explanation for it must be found in mirror neurons, a series of nerve cells that reside in the motor area of ​​the brain that help us reproduce what we are seeing.

Dancing strengthens self-confidence and improves body perception Own

So, either alone or accompanied; to bad, enjoying a dance or dance show, but moving to the rhythm of music is an innate ability of the human being that brings innumerable benefits for body and mind.





