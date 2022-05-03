the benefits of doing it before going to sleep

Exercise is not usually the best friend of our sleep, or not at least one intense exercise. However, stretching or doing certain stretches before bed can be better than we think. It is clear that our body does not ask for a great sports load during the night, but there may be certain advantages.

Exceeding intensity could mean, for example, activate certain hormones that put us like a motorcycle. Some will help us relax after sports activity, as happens with the feeling of well-being generated by endorphins.

However, they do not come alone. Also we must talk about epinephrine (or adrenaline) and cortisol. The first is responsible for increasing the heart rate, which means a greater amount of oxygen to our muscles. The second, secreted by the adrenal glands, promotes a release of energy and also a response to stress.

Although both are necessary and naturally present in response to physical exercise, there are certain times of the day when they would not give us a hand. Both situations, also associated with a level of anxiety, They are not the most desired before going to sleep.

this feeling, still linked to a healthy activity, it ‘awakens’ our senses. It puts us on alert and sends a contradictory signal to the body if it is night: it is not time to sleep. Fortunately, the opposite can happen with certain exercise that is not only healthy, but even recommended.

Why exercise before bed?

When we talk about before bed We are not referring exclusively to doing it minutes before going to bed. It can be done an hour or half an hour before and, in most cases, it will have to do with some stretching. In this case, we can also link them to certain meditation exercises that have to do with good respiratory control.

It happens with yoga, tai chi or pilates, three paths in which calm and gentle breathing It will allow you to achieve that degree of tranquility. Related to good mental and physical health, it is convenient to remember that sleep hygiene is a multifactorial element.

It would be of little or no use to do this sport if we then ‘alter’ it with other behaviors. We could thus speak of too copious or late dinners, in addition to consumption of stimulants such as coffee, tea or chocolate. Even though it is a neurodepressant, it would also not be convenient to include alcohol in our night, as it increases the chances of a fragmented sleep.

It also happens with certain attitudes or feelings such as sadness, anxiety or anger, bad company in bed, or other habits. Among the pernicious ones, we are talking about excessively intense lighting, the use of screens in bed or during the last hours of the day, or stressful situations.

What exercises to do before bed

calm, of controlled breathing and closely linked to stretching, the exercises that we should do before going to sleep would be in a Zen line of tranquility and calm. In addition, the very act of stretching will allow us to go to bed somewhat more relaxed after a day of fatigue and stiff muscles.

It is the same situation as stretching after an intense physical activity, since the day to day can be marathon and intense. In this way, pre-bed stretching They will be able to allow our body —especially if accompanied by a shower with hot water— to invite us to rest better.

bear hug

Simple, easy and very common, performing this small gesture helps download the rhomboids and trapezoids, key muscle groups of the back and shoulders. In this case, office work, generally with heavily loaded men, or poor postural hygiene can benefit.

We just have to stand up, inhale with open arms and then place each palm of the hand on the opposite shoulder, as if we hugged each other with a certain strength. After doing so, inhale deeply to allow shoulder movement and relax after 20 seconds and exhalation.

neck stretch

On more than one occasion we have talked about the benefits of having a strong and trained neck. As we mentioned in previous examples, it is not about being a Formula 1 driver, but yes to have a certain cervical musculature. Let’s keep in mind that we tend to overload it, especially due to activity with the phone, and that pain, both cervical and headache, can be linked to it.

To combat it or minimize its effects, it would be enough to sit in a comfortable chair, pass an arm over the head until it reaches the opposite ear and move your neck in that direction. We repeat the operation with five breaths on each side of the head and rest. We can also exercise it vertically, lowering the head until the chin touches the neck and repeat five times.

hip flexion

The hips are part of the great forgotten in terms of physical exercise, because we do not usually mobilize them much or correctly. In addition, as it is part of a deep musculature, it is easy for them not to work on a regular basis. For this reason, certain leg-opening exercises and stretches can help release tight hips and thigh muscles.

For this, we will have to lie on our backs, touching the soles of our feet and making a kind of square between feet and hips. Once the posture is achieved, where we can be more or less upright on the head or knees, we begin the movement. Slowly, we raise our knees until they almost join them while we expire and maintain the posture, with various movements, for a few minutes. In any case, there is no need to force.

leg stretch

Our spine also often suffers from day-to-day inclement weather, surely being the part that we hurt the most throughout the day. His pain is also linked to the lower back and shoulders, so there is ways to try to relax this muscle.

In this case, it is a very simple way to do these stretches. To do this, we sit on the floor and stretch our legs in front of us, little by little, we lean forward, stretching our arms. In addition, while we make the gesture —without forcing too much— we can lower our head to bring it to the neck.