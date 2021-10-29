Jennifer Aniston, to prepare for the role of the stripper Rose O’Reillyin the movie “How do I break a family”, followed aon a protein-based diet e kale (or black cabbage). The colleague would have done the same Anne Hathaway to wear the (very tight) cloths of Catwoman for “The dark Knight”. The super healthy Gwyneth Paltrow would seem to be particularly fond of chips made with the leaves of this vegetable (strictly prepared in the oven, of course), while the supermodel Heidi Klum would consume black cabbage in all sauces: baked, steamed, under form of purifying smoothie, mixed in salads. In the wake of this success, the internationally renowned chef (and the richest) Jamie Olivier, has created a series of delicious recipes based on kale, in order to introduce it into the everyday diet with ease. In short, this vegetable that is so fashionable among Hollywood celebs is back in the limelight and is ready to invade, as a superfood, even the tables of us mere mortals!

Kale, according to the Andi Score ranking, won first place, resulting in the best food considering the relationship between health and nutritional values. Photo by Ashleigh Shea on Unsplash

Cultivated mainly in southern Italy, from November to April, the curly kale, belonging to the family of Brassicaceae Oleracea, is a real concentrate of beneficial virtues that can give us a boost of energy during the winter months. Its leaves are rich in Vitamin A, C, E, K and B vitamins, which contribute to the normal blood clotting it’s at reduce tiredness and fatigue; fiber, calcium, protein, folic acid, Omega 3 fatty acids. Good reserves of mineral salts like potassium, magnesium, iron and manganese and excellent concentration of beta-carotene. The antioxidants it contains make it a vegetable with a high anti-aging capacity capable of absorbing free radicals, responsible for premature skin aging.

Kale is suitable for those who follow a low-calorie diet: rich in water and low in calories, it has a satiating and draining effect. Photo by Ronit Shaked on Unsplash Loading... Advertisements

But the beneficial properties of kale don’t end there. It is, in fact, a food alkaline, which helps maintain the acid-base balance of our body and is useful in the prevention of some diseases. Some experienced experts also consider kale an anticancer and a anti-inflammatory natural, as well as a useful vegetable for reduce cholesterol LDL (the bad one), heart disease risk, e absorption of fat. Last but not least a portion of 100 grams of kale provides only 30 calories, but contains 4 grams of fiber, which promote the sense of satiety. That’s why it could be an ally of our waistline!

Kale is among the vegetables with the highest vitamin content. Vitamin K counteracts osteoporosis and improves blood clotting, while vitamin B6 is useful in case of fatigue. Photo by Christina Rumpf on Unsplash

The kale has a particular flavor, pungent but sweet, and in cooking it can be used both cooked, in the form of soups and soups, or sautéed as side and to season first courses, which raw mixed with inhaled. Steam cooking is ideal, as is the case for all vegetables, in order to keep their nutritional and beneficial properties unaltered.

