the benefits of piston rings

If you want to train at home, there is an accessory that cannot be missing, the fitness bands. These tools are very comfortable, without engaging too much, you can strengthen the muscles even in the absence of weights and barbells. In addition, they are easy to carry, can be used outdoors, in any place.

We are surprised by the benefits and advantages that derive from their use, they allow to work on resistance, an aspect that directly affects health in a positive way, improving cardiovascular capacity and the immune system and developing muscle mass and strength.

Here’s how to choose fitness bands since not all are the same and not all guarantee the same degree of professionalism when you train. The best fitness bands for training at home.

The benefits

To be effective, the elastic bands they must be used consistently and continuously, they improve endurance, develop muscles, strengthen the core by assuming static positions, tone muscles and exercise balance.

1. Adaptability to multiple levels of training intensity

One of the many benefits of training with fitness bands is that they are available in different levels of resistance (light, medium or strong). They are therefore ideal both for beginners and for those who have been training for a long time, they allow you to gradually increase your training and also to increase or decrease resistance during exercises as needed.

Also, if you are a professional sportsman you can use elastic bands multiple to increase the difficulty and make the training more exciting!

2. Workout for the whole body

The elastic fitness bands they can be used effectively to train any muscle, or muscle group, in the body. If, for example, you want to develop the leg muscles just use the elastic bands during squats to reach your goal faster.

Plus, they allow you to try out new and different workout routines, as they can be used in tons of different ways.

3. “Team” work

The elastic fitness bands they are not only excellent for use alone, but can also be used effectively in synergy with other sports equipment. For example, if used in conjunction with a dumbbell they will allow you to train your biceps faster and more efficiently. The important thing, however, is to always make sure not to overdo it.

4. Workout on the go

As already mentioned, the elastic fitness bands they are also perfect travel companions. Thanks to their small size and minimum weight, in fact, they can be carried in a bag or suitcase without problems, allowing you to train outdoors or in any other situation (including hotel rooms!).

5. The colors

How to choose the elastic bands, pay attention to the colors: the lighter they indicate a low resistance, the darker they are, on the other hand, the more resistance increases. The best colors to start with are yellow and pink, once you reach an excellent level you switch to green and blue. The reds and blacks, on the other hand, are for the most trained. The color rule applies to every type of elastic band.

The elastic bands I’m the tool fitness ideal if you do not have a space large enough to build a home gym: a little space will be enough to perform the exercises safely and that’s it! Furthermore, after using them, simply fold them and store them in a bag or drawer, so as to always have them at hand without cluttering.