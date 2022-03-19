The benefits of the dash diet to avoid obesity

Dash, the healthy diet that is fashionable and all its benefits

It consists of reducing the intake of salt and sodium, sugars and alcohol.

Diet to lose belly and have abs: daily menu

The types of belly and how to lose that abdominal fat

Originally, the DASH diet was created to improve the levels of hypertension of people who suffered from it; although, it has become one of the best alternatives to lead a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. This feeding method consists mainly of reducing the consumption of salt, red meat, sweets and alcoholic beverages and increasing the intake of foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, eggs, nuts, fish and lean meats.

Of course, it is an alternative in which fresh foods predominate and where processed and ultra-processed foods of inferior nutritional quality have no place. And it has two versions, the standard and the low sodium, as they tell us from altrient.com. In the first, you can consume up to 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, and in the second, it is only recommended to take 1,500 mg. Choosing the most appropriate will depend on the health status of each person and what a professional dictates according to the objective.

Experts recommend including 4 or 5 fruits with skin a day and eating them between meals, and another 4 or 5 servings of vegetables such as tomato, broccoli, carrot… in garnishes or creams. Bread, whole grains, rice or pasta are some of the foods included in this diet. It is recommended to opt for whole grain whole grains because they are richer in fiber and nutrients than refined ones; When cooking them, avoid sauces or cheese. With regard to dairy, this type of diet only includes skimmed or semi in any of its versions. Poultry meat such as chicken and turkey is also allowed because it is low in fat; as well as tuna, sardines, hake or salmon. Here the best meat you can have and the best fish for your muscles.

Getty Images

The benefits of the dash diet

In addition to lowering blood pressure, it improves bone health, since consuming high levels of sodium can favor urinary excretion of calcium and thus affect bone mineral density. Also, it provides the body with a very important amount of minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium that protect the skeleton.

Reduces the risk of kidney stones and protects the kidneys. An excessive amount of salt harms kidney health in the medium and long term.

In addition, prevents type diabetes 2, since it is a disease directly related to lifestyle. The DASH diet allows you to lose weight, which is why it favors glucose metabolism, helping to prevent the development of this pathology.

Helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The foods accepted in this diet are powerful antioxidants that influence blood lipids, making it a good alternative to have a healthy and strong heart.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io