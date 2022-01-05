The Benelli Leoncino 500 is the favorite of… sailors

As for the aesthetics of the bike, the arch on the tank, in which the Benelli logo is set, now becomes tone-on-tone. The lion placed on the front fender also changes color, and now turns black.

The beating heart of Leoncino 500 remains the liquid-cooled four-stroke twin cylinder 500 cc, now Euro 5 approved. Despite the update, the manufacturer confirms a maximum power of 47.6 HP at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Other features of this engine include double overhead camshaft distribution, 4 valves per cylinder, 37mm throttle body, wet clutch and 6-speed gearbox. In detail, with the transition to the Euro 5 version, the engine has undergone updates to the transmission, exhaust system and engine ECU calibration. As on the TRK 502 and TRK 502 X models, with which the Leoncino 500 shares the engine, also in this case the secondary air system has been introduced, which allows to reduce emissions during start-up (by activating a post-reaction that allows to quickly reach the catalyst operating temperature). The catalysts were then adapted to comply with the new legislation. In addition, the calibration of the engine ECU has been optimized and the primary gear ratio has been shortened.