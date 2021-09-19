The Bennifer 2.0: Matt Damon congratulates friend Ben Affleck – Magazine

After getting the approval of their respective families, now Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez they also receive the public one of Matt Damon, a longtime friend of him and previously very cautious in expressing himself around the flashback of those who have already been renamed Bennifer 2.0 (reference to the nickname received at the time of their first relationship, between 2002 and 2004).

Read also: Jennifer Garner blesses the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon happy with the relationship between friend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

When the story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began to come out, many magazines and many television broadcasts had turned to Matt Damon for comment. He had often denied himself and, when he spoke, he had measured the words with enormous attention. For example, intercepted in May by the ‘Today’ show, he initially joked that “there is not enough liquor in the world to get me drunk enough to say anything”. Then he added: “I love you both, I hope it’s true, that would be great.”

Now that Bennifer 2.0 are more than official, complete with photos posted on Lopez’s Instagram page and not just stolen by the paparazzi, Extra magazine has managed to snatch Matt Damon a less cautious comment: “I’m really happy for him. He’s the best and deserves every joy in the world. I’m happy for both of us.”









© All rights reserved