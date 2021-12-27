The Bennifer looks we loved most in 2021

In the darkness of the pandemic, for the incurable romantics, they represented the flower that grows and makes space in a sea of ​​asphalt. And 2021, if nothing else, will also be remembered as the year in which Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (among the first to have their appellation, Bennifer, who paved the way for the various Brangelina, Ferragnez etc.), after having made immense emotional rounds, they are back together again, after a “pause for reflection” lasting 17 years topped off with weddings, girlfriends and children on both sides.

To rejoice in the # Bennifer2021 not only the romantics but also the fashionistas. Jennifer + Ben means not only the triumph of true love (although some still believe that it is just a commercial operation on the wave of the rampant nostalgia effect) but also couple look on which you can dream once again after those 00s version that have gone down in history.

And so, when they officially reappeared together hand in hand (after a brief appearance on Capri in the summer) in Venice, having landed at the Lido, full of wonders, on the occasion of the Venice Film Festival last September, we are officially excited. Seventeen years and not lose it in charm, glamor, elegance: him in a dark suit and elegant shoes (ladies, wow it’s Ben Affleck, the wowest “accessory” Jennifer Lopez has ever sported), she in a pinstripe Dolce Vita-style outfit, with a square neckline top and skirt Dior designer, completed with diamond earrings, black animal print bag and white sandals with strap.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Getty photo Pascal Le segretain

The couple, stormed by the media, then stole the show a few hours later on the film’s red carpet The Last Duel. JLo looked absolutely radiant in a white mermaid couture dress created by Georges Hobeika with a bold slit and plunging jewel neckline. Ben, for his part, did not look disfigured in a black tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie. Sartorially speaking, they stressed that time passes but the Bennifers are made for each other.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival. Getty photo Daniele Venturelli

A few weeks after the superstar version of the red carpet (also revived at the Met Gala with the pop star western style by Ralph Lauren and the sweetheart still in dark tuxedo and bow tie), the lovebirds have revived their street style couple look: for she ripped jeans and patchwork and a self-congratulatory T-shirt, for him the typical casual Affleck clothing, that is dark shirt, blue jacket, jeans and elegant shoes.

And this was only the beginning of the love story from the à la page point of view because, in the space of a few months, the Bennifers have given others fashion moments slap-up. On the street in New York or Los Angeles or on the red carpet, the American actor and his beloved have always appeared beautiful, very happy, very coordinated that if they weren’t real they would have to be invented. We love to watch them stroll in love and well dressed, or on the sidelines cheering together for the Lakers, always super cool even when they take a breath of fresh air and sport beige tracksuits. matchy matchy to the Hamptons.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo Splashnews Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

So, hoping to see some more beautiful ones spilling out of the closet of Hollywood’s hottest returning couple in 2022, we have collected in the gallery all the style moments of Ben and Jen in 2021 to dream with the x 2 outfits shown up to now. Bennifer is back, and also their entire wardrobe. 2021 wasn’t that bad.

