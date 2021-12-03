The Bergamo railway junction is implemented: an intervention worth 9 and a half million euros

The FS Group has launched the call for tenders for the award of works for the construction of the new Central Computerized Apparatus of the Bergamo station for an amount equal to approximately 9.5 million euros.

By exploiting the potential offered by electronics, the new system will allow operators to improve operations in normal traffic situations and in the management of critical situations.

“This is a priority intervention for the development of the Bergamo junction, preparatory for the doubling of Ponte San Pietro – Bergamo – Montello, the new station and for the new railway connection with the Orio al Serio airport” they say from FS.

«The new railway signaling technologies, among the most advanced in the world, will increase the reliability of the infrastructure and a better management of railway traffic in terms of train regularity and punctuality – continue from FS -. The new systems will also bring benefits in infrastructure maintenance processes thanks to predictive diagnostic information systems that prevent the onset of sudden failures ».

