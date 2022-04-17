The Bershka corset dress with the color of the moment and with which to mark the waist

Bershka has the corset dress with the color of the moment that will allow you to mark your waist and feel like a Hollywood star for much less than it seems. As soon as you put on this dress you will start listening to the music from the movie ‘Pretty Woman’, you will feel like Julia Roberts in the 90s. A movie star from that decade in which the corset was a trend in an attitude that let out the part hidden from a self-confident woman. Madonna inaugurated this fashion that Bershka recovers with the color of the moment.

Bershka corset dress

The corset dress reached its peak during the 90s. In an attempt to bring out the confident and independent woman she was reaching for peak levels of splendor. As we saw in a mythical series of the decade, in ‘Sex in New York’, she had managed to reach the top without giving up anything.

Bershka shows that confident woman and triumphant through a corset-type dress that Madonna could well wear in one of her concerts. A basic garment that frames the woman’s body in a surprising way with details that bring out the best attributes.

Corset bodice meets wrap skirt. These two designer pieces that turn this Bershka dress into a garment that looks like something out of the new Valentino collection have been designed to bring out the best in any woman’s body who wears this corset dress.

You not only get a narrower waist. The corset body makes a great figure, marking a waist that manages to stand out. The top brings out the best attributes of any woman who wants to look good in the mirror. It is a perfect body to frame the chest and make it shine with its own light.

The crossed skirt gets some legs of infarction. This detail lengthens the figure and we will gain a few centimeters with it. With a good heel, success will be more than assured with the help of this low cost Bershka dress that is created with the color of the moment, a vibrant orange.

This tone is quite a statement of intent to see ourselves much better in front of the mirror. Do not miss out on Bershka’s fashion dress, for a price of 39.99 euros it can be yours, it is available from size XS to XL.