The best 10 erotic movies to watch alone or as a couple

Perhaps the writer Anaïs Nin was not entirely wrong when she argued that out of context sex risks becoming a rather boring subject. It becomes interesting only when it is mixed “with emotion, appetite, desire, lust, chance, whims, personal bonds, deeper relationships that change its color, flavor, rhythms, intensity “.

His intuition finds confirmation in research, at least as regards female desire. In the essay A billion wicked thoughts (edited by Plume) neuroscientists Ogi Ogas and Sai Gaddam suggest that this is precisely one of the reasons why many women continue to prefer eroticism over pornography. Yes, the eye wants its part. But for that spark of instinctive excitement to turn into genuine interest, the imagination must also be tickled.

If in the female audience 50 shades of Grey it was so successful, in short, not so much because the director Sam Taylor-Johnson won the resistance of Jamie Dornan on the nude scenes, obtaining at least some shots of her side B, but for the sense of growing anticipation of those first 40 minutes which for the spectators are like long foreplay.

Starting from this premise, we suggest ten sensual and provocative films to watch together to improve the understanding, or in blissful solitude to feel free to explore unconfessed fantasies and desires.

From book to screen

Taking inspiration from a short story by Mary Gaitskill, otherwise known as the dark lady of erotic literature, Secretary by Steven Shainberg (2002) explores all the nuances of romantic submission. It all begins when Lee (Maggie Gyllenhaal) is hired as a secretary in a lawyer’s office (James Spader), creating a relationship with him that is so intense it upsets both of them. The more she bends to her will, the more he desires her, but in the long run the balance of their relationship will end up overturning.

The love triangle at the center of is more suggestive and less explicit The Dreamers – The dreamers (2003), adaptation of Gilbert Adair’s novel of the same name. Bernardo Bertolucci directs Eva Green, Louis Garrel and Michael Pitt in a film that blurs the lines between friendship, love and attraction against the backdrop of the French ’68, when the twins Isabelle and Theo host a young American who will be enchanted and disturbed by their deep intimacy .

Miss by Park Chan-Wook (2016), also known as The Handmaidenis instead an erotic thriller loosely based on the novel Thief by Sarah Waters, with whom, however, only the premises have in common. Pickpocket Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) is recruited by a scammer to help him seduce the fragile Hideko (Kim Min-hee), almost held captive by her uncle in the large family mansion. Hideko is the sole heir to a rich heritage and Sook-hee’s job is to get in her good graces to persuade her to marry a man who aims to have her locked up in an asylum. But the passion between the two flares up and Sook-hee is no longer so sure she wants to proceed with the plan …

Ang Lee’s erotic noir is on the same lines Lust – Seduction and betrayal (2007), based on a novel by Eileen Chang and set in Japanese-occupied Shanghai in the 1940s. A young student (Wei Tang) poses as a sophisticated femme fatale to become the mistress of a collaborationist politician (Tony Leung) and lead him to her ruin. Separating her fiction from her true feelings will prove more complicated than expected.

Author cinema

It is now a cult Tie me up! by Pedro Almodóvar (1990), in which a very young Antonio Banderas is the protagonist of a controversial love story… and stalking. Ricky is obsessed with Marina (Victoria Abril), met in a nightclub one night and never forgotten. So he decides to kidnap her until she accepts to marry him and fulfill the dream of having a large family, tying her to her own bed. And against all logic she falls in love with her, discovering the caring and passionate side of her kidnapper.

The road movie is also very popular with women Y tu mamà tambien by Alfonso Cuarón (2001), in which Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal play two teenagers discovering their sexuality. In the absence of their girlfriends, they meet a beautiful Spanish tourist at a party and urgently invite her to spend the holidays with them in the Boca del Cielo bay, invented on the spot. During the journey to their non-existent destination, a love triangle will be born that will force them to face their true feelings.

If you like choral stories you can’t miss it Shortbus – Where everything is allowed by John Cameron Mitchell (2006), a little gem of indie cinema that follows the sentimental and sexual misadventures of a secretly anorgasmic couple therapist, a dominatrix in full existential crisis and a gay couple about to become a threesome (or perhaps a quartet). The tones are those of the light comedy, but the frequent explicit and not simulated scenes shocked the jury of the Cannes festival.

Plot? Which plot?

Let’s face it, from erotic cinema we don’t necessarily seek depth of content. That’s why despite the bad reputation 9 and a half weeks by Adrian Lyne (1986) e Wild orchid by Zalman King (1989) are still remembered as points of reference for the kind of glossy eroticism that so much appeals to the cultists of the soap operas. In both films the male protagonist is Mickey Rourke, flanked first by Kim Basinger and then by Carré Otis, with whom he had an intense love affair even in real life.

More refined Room in Rome by Julio Medem (2010), in which two women meet by chance during a holiday in Rome and spend an intense night of passion together in the luxurious hotel room of one of the two, confiding secrets and even telling a few lies.