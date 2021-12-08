the best 10 to review and where to find them in streaming

Among the essential elements of Christmas, alongside lights, decorations, sweets and gifts, they certainly cannot be missing Christmas-themed movies that every year accompany the evenings near the holidays. Perfect to watch alone or in the company of family and friends, Christmas movies are a vital ingredient for living the magic of Christmas through imaginative stories and incredible adventures set during the most beautiful party of the year.

Alongside the usual programming foreseen by the television schedules, all of them the main streaming subscription platforms offer a small catalog of Christmas movies for all tastes, including historical titles and others of recent production.

Let’s see then 10 unmissable Christmas-themed films to retrieve or review available on major streaming platforms.

Jingle Jangle: a Christmas adventure

The story begins with the story of a fairy tale written in a magical book, whose protagonist is toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle who, after losing his wife and having his assistant stolen his precious notebook on which his ideas for new inventions were jotted down, loses confidence in himself and falls into depression. The most famous toy shop in the world then loses its splendor, transforming over time into a simple pawnshop. To turn Jeronicus’s life upside down, however, a nephew unknown to him arrives, endowed with his own creative genius thanks to which he will be able to lift the inventor’s mood and also the fate of history.

The film was released in 2020 and is available on Netflix.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Film of the 2018 distributed by Walt Disney and available on Disney +, boasts in the cast the presence of Keira Knightley and of Morgan Freeman.

The protagonist of the story is Clara Stahlbaum, a young girl who stands out for her creative flair able to build small inventions. Although it is the day of the Christmas’ Eve, the atmosphere that reigns in the Stahlbaum family is very sad since Clara’s mother has recently died. Clara receives a gift from her father a strange locked casket which contains a music box left to her by her mother. The key was stolen by a mouse and following its trail through a mysterious golden thread, Clara will find out access to a parallel world composed of four kingdoms at war with each other. With the help of the nutcracker Philip, the young protagonist will have to overcome the adventures to be able to restore harmony between the kingdoms.

Mom I missed the plane

Unforgettable 90s film, available on Disney +, “Mom I missed the plane“is undoubtedly one of the most popular Christmas movies in the world.

While the whole McCallister family the little one is intent on preparing for the upcoming trip to Paris where he will spend the Christmas holidays, due to the general confusion and fear of missing his flight. Kevin is forgotten at home. The initial euphoria on the part of the little protagonist will have to give way to amusing adventures and ingenious traps with which he will hinder two clumsy and clumsy thieves recently released from prison.

Love does not go on vacation

The plot of this film intertwines the story of two unknown and very different women, Amanda and Iris, united by strong sentimental disappointments that occurred near the Christmas. To overcome the disappointment and turn the page, they decide to spend the Christmas holidays away from their homes and, through an exchange on the internet, they reach each other’s home, marveling at how much their diversity represents what they really needed. . This small stay will in fact give something more than a simple holiday as it will totally change their lives.

The film, released in 2007, is available on Netflix and among the leading actors it boasts the presence of Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Miracle on 34th Street

Another Christmas movie from the 90s very well known and appreciated all over the world is certainly “Miracle on 34th Street“, a remake of the 1947 film of the same name.

The little girl protagonist Susan does not believe in the existence of Santa Claus until it meets Mr. Kriss Kringle, the new hired by Ms. Dorey Walker, Susan’s mother at the Cole Department Store to play the role of Santa Claus in the days close to the holiday.

Kriss Kringle, however, is really convinced that he is Santa Claus and thanks to his skill, he manages to achieve great success in his new job. This success ignites the envy of competing Lanbergh warehouses into a court case in which defense attorney Bryan Bedford will have to work hard to win.

The film is available on Disney +.

Someone save Christmas

The story is set during the Christmas’ Eve when the two brothers Kate and Teddy they find themselves alone in the house because their father is dead and the mother is busy at work. While Kate proves to be sure of Santa’s existence, Teddy is totally skeptical until the two manage to surprise Santa, played by Kurt Russell, while he parks the sled on the roof of their house. The two brothers then sneak up on the sled and the reindeer freak out and fly away while the gifts are dispersed into the void. It will be up to Santa Claus the difficult task of save a Christmas that seems hopelessly lost.

The film was produced in 2018 and is available on Netflix.

Love Actually – Love really

A few days after Christmas, in a Snowy London, intertwine the stories of 10 protagonists which all converge, in a different and original way, in a single story about love represented in different facets.

The intertwining of the story and the relationships of the protagonists is really well constructed, engaging and at times moving. To the film, produced in 2003 and available on Amazon Prime Video, featured actors such as Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson, Claudia Schiffer, Andrew Lincoln and Martin Freeman.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Animation films and musicals of the 1993 produced by the genius of the unmistakable Gothic style by Tim Burton, “The Nightmare Before Christmas“is one of the classic Christmas titles available in the catalog of Disney +.

The protagonist Jack Skellington, Lord of Halloweentown it’s a king of the pumpkins fed up and bored of his reign’s holiday. After seeing the reign of Santa Claus and fell in love with the holiday of Christmas, would like to become lord of this new kingdom.

Determined to take the place of Santa Claus, the plan to take over the kingdom will not be the best as it will cause nightmares to all the children who are actually waiting for the real Santa.

The Grinch

Film from the 2000s, emblem of Christmas and winner of an Academy Award winner, tells the story that unfolds in the town of Chinonsò, where all its inhabitants, i Nonsochì, they are constantly preparing for the arrival of Christmas. But in this strange town not everyone loves this holiday: the Grinch, a green and lonely creature who lives on Monte Briciolaio in the company of the dog Max and is feared by all the other Nonsochì. To change this situation and to spread the true meaning of Christmas will be Cindy Chi Lou, a 6-year-old girl who will be able to soften the Grinch’s hard heart.

The film is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

An armchair for two

Another typically Christmas film is definitely “An armchair for two“, produced in the 1980s and available on Tim Vision.

The film tells the story of two billionaire brothers of Philadelphia who are at the head of the company “Duke and Duke”And on Christmas Eve they decide to do a bet to see if it is really possible to transform a poor scoundrel into an esteemed executive in high finance. To keep up with the bet that only one dollar is up for grabs, they therefore decide to replace their CFO with Billy Ray Valentine, a false black war invalid, interpreted by Eddy Murphy.