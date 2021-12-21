the best 25 to see

Never like this year will we spend Christmas with the family: let’s see together, therefore, which are the best Christmas films for children, to cheer up this strange year especially for the little ones.

2020, which, fortunately, is about to end, was certainly a special year, as well as special this Christmas will be, made up of colorful areas and various limitations, which will make us spend the most awaited of the holidays at home and with few relatives. . Even for the little ones, therefore, it will be a special Christmas, less noisy and colorful than the previous ones, but as long as you can be satisfied with spending it with your loved ones, perhaps watching a movie, the choice never as in this case it is wide, and it is really a nice “to be satisfied”. So let’s see what the best Christmas movies for children to be consumed during these strange winter holidays.

A Child Named Christmas (2021)

A Christmas tale by Netflix that of A child called Christmas where the protagonist is just a fairy tale, that of Nikolas (Henry Lawfull), a child who lived long ago in a remote mountain cabin in Finland with his father, a woodcutter named Joel (Michiel Huisman). Nikolas mourns his late mother, who was killed by a bear, but he is a special child, full of hope and love. And without knowing it, Nikolas will give life to one of the most magical moments of the year.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

It is a reinterpretation of the classic tale of Dickens, shot in CGI using motion capture, and which sees the presence of important names, from that of the director Robert Zemeckis, to that of the protagonist Jim Carrey. The story is timeless and the film is a feast for the eyes: recommended.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

This too is inspired by the story of Charles Dickens, this time, however, in sauce Disney: the part of Scrooge does it Uncle Scrooge, with baby mouse as Bob Cratchit. Even in this case, the story is able to melt the heart, and with the timeless characters of Duckburg and Topolinia, it also ensures a certain amount of laughter.

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Let’s not forget another great Christmas classic (but also Halloween) created by the genius of Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick. When the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, says he is tired of Halloween, here comes as an apparition… Christmas. But what is Christmas? Oh, it doesn’t matter! Jack is more convinced than ever that this year the role of Santa Nachele belongs to him. But will it be that simple? Scent of coming trouble …

Elf (2003)

Jon Favreau directs Will Ferrell in this funny 2003 Christmas comedy, and these two names should already be enough to convince you to put it on, maybe already on Christmas Eve. Without a doubt one of the best and funniest Christmas movies for children of modern times.

Escape from Christmas (2004)

Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis star in a slightly irreverent Christmas comedy but suitable for the whole family. After all, Christmas cannot please everyone and for this time the Kranks have decided to do without lights, decorations, trees and gifts but, rather, fly to the Caribbean for different holidays than usual. Yet their choice does not seem to be appreciated by everyone, and what should be a dream vacation, is about to turn into a roccambolesco nightmare.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Adventure (2020)

A grandmother tells her grandchildren a new fairy tale using a book that, right from the cover, looks magical. It tells of Jeronicus Jangle, the greatest inventor of toys in the world who, after the theft by his assistant of the book in which he wrote down all his ideas and the death of his wife, had fallen into depression. To the point of pushing his daughter Jessica to go and live elsewhere. What was the site of his inventions over the years had become a pawnshop. Until a granddaughter unknown to him, but marked by an inventive spirit similar to his, had not decided to join him in an attempt to restore that self-confidence that he had lost.

Frozen (2013)

For children it sure is, but it can Frozen be considered a Christmas movie? Well, the period is the right one, and the classics Disney they are always a must during the winter holidays. Add that this is one of the most successful Disney movies ever, that there is no child in the world who doesn’t adore it, and that it is full of Christmas spin-offs, and you will understand that you just can’t skip it.

The Grinch (2000)

Evidently a Jim Carrey the parts of the Christmas bad guy do well, as besides Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, he also played The Grinch, in the film directed by Ron Howard in 2000. It was a huge success at the time and is definitely another Christmas movie to catch up if you haven’t seen it yet.

The Little Lord (1980)

One of the Christmas movies par excellence, both for the good feelings that fill it, and because there is no Christmas without it being on TV The Little Lord. Based on Burnett’s children’s novel, it is truly a very classic, and then well… there is Obi-Wan Kenobi!

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the sequel to the famous 1964 classic film, as well as an adaptation of the lesser-known novel Mary Poppins Returns, from 1935. The actress’s performance is excellent, and the film can truly become one of your great Christmas classics. And if it doesn’t work, it can still be a cue to look back at the original.

Jack Frost (1998)

The Frost family is very close, but their life is turned upside down by the death of their father Jack (Michael Keaton), which, however, is reincarnated in a snowman just near Christmas. One of the best Christmas films for children, also for its ability to excite and move.

Klaus (2019)

The Christmas animated film by brand Netflix, released on the streaming platform a year ago. A splendid Christmas fairy tale capable of entertaining and warming the heart. In the Italian vocal cast, names like Marco Mengoni, Francesco Pannofino and Ambra Angiolini. This too, highly recommended.

The Five Legends (2012)

Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, Sandman and Jack Frost in an epic battle against the Black Man, who has darkened the Orb, the magical sphere that shows every child who believes in them. A film that cannot be more Christmas time, and which, moreover, is often broadcast on TV during this period.

The Nutcracker in 3D (2010)

There are few things in the world more Christmas than Nutcracker, and this 2010 version inspired by the famous ballet of TchaikovskyAlthough it has been more or less massacred by critics, it is still able to get you into the Christmas mood, and is a classic that is always good for children to watch.

Mom I Missed the Plane (1990)

Kind of like that living meme he has become An armchair for two, it’s never really Christmas unless it’s on TV at least once Mom I missed the plane. A super classic of the holiday season, always fun to watch, it really is a perfect choice to spend Christmas Eve with the family. The first sequel is also recommended, but don’t go any further.

Miracle on 34th Street (1948 and 1994)

They are quite easy to find, especially if you subscribe to some streaming service, both the original 1948 film (which also won an award Oscar), both the 1994 remake, and both are among the best Christmas movies for children. Feel free to choose.

Polar Express (2004)

Robert Zemeckis directing e Tom Hanks in the (digital) role of the protagonist, these are already two ingredients enough to give this classic Christmas film a chance based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. Pack your bags: let’s go to the North Pole!

Someone Save Christmas (2018)

Fanciful Christmas movie branded Netflix with a sometimes not very “politically correct” Santa Claus played great by Kurt Russell. Really great fun to watch as a family, as an alternative to the great classics. The sequel released this year is a little less successful, but if you liked the first one, give it a chance.

Super puppies at Christmas (2009)

Adorable little dogs who have to save the magic of Christmas directly to the North Pole: do you really need to know more? Place your children in front of the TV and enjoy 84 minutes of freedom. More or less.

Mickey and the Magic of Christmas (1999)

Mickey, Goofy, Donald & co. They are always a guarantee when it comes to entertaining the little ones, and this 1999 animated film is made up of several fun adventures that will make children happy and, why not, even those nostalgic for the Disney that was once.

Mickey Mouse: Amazing Christmas (2004)

Sequel of Mickey Mouse and the magic of computer animated Christmas, with a more modern and “digital” look than its predecessor. The protagonists are the same and there are five more fun adventures to watch. What are you waiting for?

A promise is a promise (1996)

Arnold Schwarzenegger looking for an unobtainable Christmas gift for his son: a delicious opportunity to admire the comic side of the legend of action films, in a hilarious Christmas film.

Zampa and the Magic of Christmas (2010)

It is part of the same vein as Air Bud, and therefore of Super puppies at Christmas, which we have dealt with a little more on, and therefore roughly the same discourse applies. A nice bath of Christmas tenderness that the little ones will love. What more could you ask for at Christmas?

Noelle (2019)

If Santa were to decide to retire, what could possibly happen? Simple: his daughter Noelle would take care of it. But bringing happiness to the world on Christmas Day might not be that simple, especially with a brother like Nick on the verge of a nervous breakdown …

Laughter, humor and fun with a Bill Hader out of his comfort zone and a sweet Anna Kendrick.



