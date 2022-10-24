the best 5 applications to exercise at home

Go to the GymPaying for a personal trainer or going for a run can be inconvenient, expensive, or inconvenient. Since the pandemic taught us to “stay at home”, applications proliferated and were installed as an option to do exercise: technology based on practicality and fitness.

Without equipment (or just a couple of dumbbells, a yoga mat) and this collection of apps of fitness on your phone, you can still be in time to tackle physical exercise without having to get too complicated.

In addition, they are easy to use, multi-platform and some even free. Others have options to pay for premium versions. In this note we tell you if they are worth it or not and, above all, what they offer.

Of course, the use of these applications is at the user’s own risk: it is recommended get a medical exam before you start using them.

Nike Training Club







Fitness at home. Photo Freeletics

Just like its twin sister for runners (Nike Run Club), the fitness-focused app from the Oregon brand is a complete catalog of exercises with usability as the flag.

It is the first choice of many people to exercise at home because the exercises are complete, very varied and allow a detailed follow-up of the evolution.

More than 185 exercises grouped by programs, objectives or muscle groups. Endurance, strength, core, yoga… and all of this packed into simple sessions with recommendations according to the style of athlete you are.

One of its main advantages is that you can perform most of the exercises without any tools other than the phone and your own body weight (what is usually called “bodyweight training”).

It’s available for both iOS and Android and it’s free, although certain extra features may require in-app purchases.

Freeletics

One of the most successful applications, which does not require too many complications: exercises, time, explanatory videos and moving.

The free option allows knowing which exercises can be done. It has a system that gives scores according to the feedback given by the user (which, of course, has to be honest).

The paid option has an advantage, and that is that the system puts together a “coach”virtual that builds routines according to our capabilities.

The application has different modalities, others that include running and gym, where equipment is already needed.

But all that is high-intensity interval training (HIIT) requires nothing more than a yoga mat for the back

AppleFitness+







Apple Watch allows you to get more juice out of Fitness +. Reuters Photo

Quite simply this is the best home fitness app if you have an Apple Watch. It starts with eleven types of training such as HIIT, yoga or strength and also adds new routines every week. It allows to see data about the heart rate on the clock screen in real time and also the collection of video exercises is perfectly organized.

It has training collections adapted to goals (for beginners, to do during pregnancy or for runners) and the videos that accompany each exercise are brilliantly solved.

It is available only for iOS and is paid.

7 minute workout

Ideal if you don’t have much time to exercise or as an entry method to more complex workouts. All exercises last 7 minutes and are based on the HIIT philosophy, short but high intensity workouts.

It offers routines for abs, upper and lower body and full body sessions. All exercises have the animation of a personal trainer that guides and motivates to complete the session.

No additional equipment or gym is needed for any of its 12 routines. It is a free app and can be found on both Android and iOS.

down-dog







Yoga, another of the most sought-after physical exercises. Photo: Archive

This is the perfect application to start you on the beneficial path of yoga. What I like most about this app is that it doesn’t offer the same exercise constantly, but instead has a base that uses 60,000 different combinations.

Vinyasa, Cardio Flow, Hatha, Gentle Yoga, Restorative Yoga or exercises designed especially for beginners make up a menu that is difficult to improve.

It is available for Android and iOS for free although it offers extra paid features within the app.

SL

Look also