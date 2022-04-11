The best 5 apps to listen to music

In a list with the best apps to listen to music, the queen could not be missing: Spotify. The Swedish application contains an almost endless market of songs and the possibility of listening to them offline. Spotify allows you to listen to music free under the condition of not being able to select the song you want and interrupt your session with ads.

Virtual application stores, such as Google Play or the App Store, offer a large number of apps capable of performing this function. Each one has its peculiarities; some are free but do not have a rich catalog, while with others, the opposite happens, or they even have variations in their quality. Next, those that combine more advantages.

The paid version, Spotify Premium, costs 9.99 euros per month, although if you are a student, you can enjoy it for 4.99 euros per month (50% discount). In addition, it offers special rates for duos (12.99 euros/month for two profiles) and families (15.99 euros/month for 6 profiles).

Youtube music

It is the new competitor of Spotify. It is an improved version of the platform that is included in YouTube Premium, which allows us to see background videos and remove ads. It also offers us the option of downloading video clips of your favorite songs, or listening to downloaded music without the need for a connection.

YouTube Premium (we remember that it includes YouTube Music) is more expensive than Spotify Premium, since it stands at 11.99 euros/month for individual accounts compared to 9.99 euros/month for its competitor. It’s two euros more, but if you’re a related YouTube user, it’s worth it.

soundcloud

Unlike Spotify and YouTube, it allows listen to the music we want without paying. It has a paid version: SoundCloud Go+, which allows offline playback and removes ads. The tradition in SoundCloud is that it is the musicians and the record companies who pay.

The drawback of SoundCloud lies in its limited catalog, as it is designed for up-and-coming artists to upload their content to it waiting to be discovered. This, in principle, is a pity, but it has a positive side: you can discover artists who have not yet risen to fame.

Amazon Music

Jeff Bezos’s company allows you to listen to music on your mobile thanks to your two apps. The first is Amazon Prime Music, which is included with Amazon Prime and costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month. This is an expansion of Amazon Prime, so it includes the benefits of shipping or video. In short, it is the same as Amazon Prime Video, but with music.

On the other hand, we have the “unlimited version” to listen to music, Amazon Music Unlimited. It costs 9.99 euros per month for each individual or 14.99 euros in family mode. It offers more songs than Amazon Prime Music (90 million in Unlimited compared to 2 million in Prime) and above all, a notable improvement in sound in HD and Ultra HD.

tide

Tidal is a music streaming application that received the spotlight when it was bought by Jay-Z, Madonna and Kayne West, among others. For this reason, it is directed by artists against Spotify, after complaints on the part of these about the little economic return they receive from the green platform. It has approximately 80 million songs, and also includes video clips (around 350,000 video clips).

It is more refined than Spotify, or at least, it is defined that way. In its standard version it costs the same as Spotify (9.99 euros per month); however, it has a Premium version for 19.99 euros per month. The latter has surround sound Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio and Master sound of 9216 kbps.