The best 5 movies and series that will arrive on Netflix next March

Cinema is being supplanted by streaming platforms and whoever says otherwise is denying reality. Every year there are fewer premieres in theaters and more exclusive content for platforms like Netflixwhich capture most of the demand from viewers today.

The most outstanding premieres of the platform

What in the past was to open the newspaper to see the billboard and choose the movie and the session you were going to attend, today it has become searching on the Internet the latest platform releases to which you are subscribed.

What Netflixwithout a doubt the most popular of all those already mentioned, to which long-awaited content will arrive next March like the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’.

Do you want to know the best? Well, note that here we leave you our list with five premieres and recommendationsBoth in series and in movies.

Series premieres on Netflix for March 2022

Let’s go with the series where ‘The Bridgertons’ and ‘The Last Kingdom’ stand out, two of the most followed fictions on the red platform.

So, this is the top 5 series premieres:

‘The Bridgertons’, season 2: March 25.

‘The Last Kingdom’, season 5: March 9.

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’, season 2: March 3.

‘Family business, luxury homes’, season 2: March 3.

‘Patatn y patatn’, season 3: March 8.

Movie releases on Netflix for March 2022

In this second section we find two exclusive titles that have high-quality casts. On the one hand, there would be ‘The Adam Project’ with Ryan Reinolds, an action movie directed by Shawn Levy.

On the other hand, ‘Stroke of Luck’, a thriller starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons that tells the story of a robbery that turns out in the worst possible way.

That said, here are the top 5 movie releases: