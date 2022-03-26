The best 6 applications to make graphics with the mobile

Do you want to know some apps to make graphics in a few seconds and from your mobile? Then check out this list of options. Most are free!

If you are a student or a professional, perhaps at some point you will need to make graphics, either for a project or simply for a business meeting. Regardless of the case, these are the mobile graphics apps.

Graphs play a very important role when it comes to drawing conclusions regarding a specific topic, especially if it is about demographic studiesfacilitating the comparison and understanding of the evolution of different variables.

We know that making them from scratch is a bit complicated, however, in this article we will show you some pocket tools ideal for making single bar charts, multiple bar charts, pie charts, scatter charts and much more.

9 useful apps to learn geometry with your mobile

Best Apps to Make Math Graphs on Android

chart maker

Chart Maker Pro

AnalyStat

3D Graphics Pro

Meteor Rain Chart Maker

clkGraphs

Below, you can see the easiest and simplest way to do graphics on your Android mobile and so you have at hand a powerful tool for data visualization.

chart maker

chart maker it is an application available in the store google playwhich allows you to make bar charts, bubble charts, pie charts, line charts, network/radar charts from the comfort of your mobile device.

Its interface is very simple and minimalist, so you won’t need to be an expert in the field to learn how to manipulate it. Also, it includes some interesting settings like change colorsannotations, labels for valueslimit line and much more.

Once you finish your graphics you will be able to import or export them via CHART or CSV filesyou can also share them on your social networks if you so wish. The application is completely free, although if you want to access special functions you will have to opt for the premium version.

Chart Maker Pro

If you are looking for one tool to create tables and graphs of all kinds and of good quality, then Chart Maker Pro is ideal for you. It is an application where you can create the best bar graphs, line graphs, circular graphs, area graphs, spline graphs and other graphs to build.

His interface is very colorful and interactive, so it will be easy to access it. It has some extra settings to customize your charts and you can even add labels and notes.

At the end of the tables and graphs you can save them in your gallery and best of all, you can modify them at any time.

AnalyStat

AnalyStat is one of the best applications to make graphics with mobileis very useful and you can use it to present your statistics jobs where there is a lack of handling data and variables.

Your system applies perfectly descriptive statistics with normality tests, homogeneity of variance tests, one-way and two-way ANOVA, Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient, Fisher’s exact test and much more.

Of course, each test is accompanied by a compatible drawn graphic. Once the work is finished you can share it, either on google spreadsheets or Microsoft Excel and you can even pass it on to your co-workers.

3D Graphics Pro

If you want a statistics job accompanied by grealistic graphics with first quality data, then 3D Graphics Pro is perfect for you. It is an application for Android where you can create graphics easily and in a short time.

Your system allows you to create percentage chartscombined charts, radar and polar, which you can customize as you please, since the app includes hundreds of settings and functions. In addition, you will be able to export your graphs in PNG quality with transparency. Even though the app has a price of $1.75it is worth purchasing.

Meteor Rain Chart Maker

Now it is possible to make easy and beautiful graphics from your mobile device thanks to Meteor Rain Chart Maker. So if you need an app to help you get out of trouble, keep this valuable tool in mind.

With it you will be able to create pie chartshorizontal bar charts, vertical bar chartsgraphs in the form of lines, stacked bar chartspolar diagrams, radar charts, donut graphics and more. Best of all, you can save your graphs in the memory of your mobile and then share it on your social networks.

clkGraphs

clkGraphs is another way of create charts and tables from android. Its service and objective is not far from those previously exposed. It has the ability to design graphics of: columns, lines, areas, bars, cakes, donuts and radars.

In addition, its interface offers quite decent visibility with very sharp colors, making it one of the favorites on this list, especially by users who currently use it. You can also make adjustments and even add captions and labels.

As you can see, there are many ways to create statistics and math graphs from Androidyou just have to download one of these applications and keep the one that best suits your needs.

Best apps to learn, practice and solve math with your mobile

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at the 7 best apps to make diagrams and concept maps, or better yet, check out the 4 best apps to organize yourself in studies.

Related topics: Applications

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!