The best 6 Jennifer Aniston movies on Netflix

6 Jennifer Aniston movies that are on Netflix and will have a lot of fun for you.

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress with a solid career of more than 30 years in Hollywood. She is one of the audience’s favorite artists and why not? She if she is characterized by having films with memorable and above all funny performances. That is why today we want to share with you Jennifer Aniston’s 6 best movies on Netflix.

The actress has won various awards throughout her audiovisual journey such as a Golden Globe Award, a Prime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. As you must be imagining, the numbers speak for themselves.

The best 6 Jennifer Aniston movies available on Netflix

Today we will tell you which are her best Jennifer Aniston movies on Netflix. Jenn Aniston is undoubtedly the most beloved actress of the public, his interpretations are so effective that connecting with his characters is almost automatic. Check it out with any of these movies!

Marley and Me

If you like movies to cry, without a doubt this will take over a space in your heart. It recounts the life of a happy married couple and how it changes after they they adopt a free-spirited dog named Marleywho along with his antics manages to teach them and their children important life lessons.

Year 2008

Approximate duration: 110 minutes

A fake wife

Jennifer Aniston + Adam Sandler = masterpiece. The film follows the life of a plastic surgeon who convinces his assistant to join him and his young girlfriend on a trip to Hawaii and introduce himself as his ex-wife to cover up a lie, but eventually everything gets even more complicated. One of the funniest romantic comedies you can watch on Netflix.

Year 2011

Approximate duration: 117 minutes

friends with money

This is a dramatic film, but with many funny scenes. It recounts Olivia’s (Jennifer Aniston) struggle to make ends meet after leaving a comfortable, well-paying job while she tries maintain a good relationship with his three rich and successful friends.

Year: 2006

Approximate duration: 87 minutes

Where are the Millers

Get ready to laugh. David, a drug dealer, is forced by his boss to smuggle drugs from Mexico. He hires a stripper, a low-key thief and a teenage neighbor and thus trains a fake family to help him smuggle drugs. If you like funny stories, we also recommend that you see this compilation with the best funny and comedy movies on Netflix.

Year 2013

Duration: 118 minutes

dumplin’

Willoudin is an overweight teenager, the daughter of her town’s beauty queen. She decides to run for Miss Teen where her mother participates as a jury to demonstrate to everyone that beauty pageants are cruel to women who do not follow beauty standards.

Year: 2018

Approximate duration: 110 minutes

Mystery on board

Once again Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler together in a movie, but this time produced by themselves. It tells the story of a New York City police officer and his wife as they vacation in Europe to rekindle the spark in their marriage. The chance encounter leads them into a trap to kill an elderly billionaire.

Year: 2019

Approximate duration: 97 minutes

