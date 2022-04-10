The best 6 websites to create personalized cards

Share

Do you want a personalized card to publicize your brand or business? Then do not miss our selection of the best websites to create creative and free business cards.

With the new digital agenow it is easier to give know your brand or business through a personalized card, this means that there are hundreds of design tools capable of doing this type of work, especially mobile applications.

However, this is not the only way, since in addition to pocket tools it is possible to do this type of work from your computer by connecting to various web pages focused on this service. Just as you read, if you want learn how to create custom cardsdon’t move away from your screen.

Best websites to create personalized cards

canvas

see me

Adobe

Create View

befunky

Greetings Island

Next, you can see a series of web pages that will give you the necessary tools to create custom cards Of all sizes. It should be noted that some of the websites that we will show present integrated purchases.

canvas

One of the websites par excellence for create fully personalized cards it is canvas, this website has an incredible popularity due to its great versatility. With it you can create cardsposts for various social networks, thumbnails for youtube and with the Best Quality.

To use canvas it will not be necessary to be an expert, you will only have to register with your email, select what you want to do and start creating your design.

In addition, the service has many templates to customize as you wishalso includes a large catalog of stickers to add to your own images if you wish.

see me

see me goes a step further, since you will not only be able to create custom cardsbut also has a fairly complete platform that includes a section to learn everything related to marketing, either through digital booksvideos, webinar and more totally free.

As if that were not enough, the platform includes card design toolsand not only that you can also create presentations, graphics, GIFs and more.

Like canvasyour system offers a wide range of templates with different styles, fonts or colors and even blank canvases for the most minimalist. Their interface is extremely intuitiveno matter how little experience you have, you will be able to use it from the moment you start.

Adobe Express

Adobe is he quintessential software for designers, filmmakers, photographers, enthusiasts and others. Each of their applications are excellent, however, to access them you must pay a membership. But this does not mean that you cannot use some of its services for free, that is why we present you to Adobe Express.

To have access to Adobe Expressyou will only have to register and immediately you will be able to start creating your cards under various tools, which although they seem exaggerated are very helpful. Your assistant will explain step by step the use of each option.

This service also includes an extensive catalog of templates of different sizesyou can add images, insert texts with different types of fonts and more.

Create View

Another website to consider if you want create a business card it is Create Viewthis website has different options such as creative resources, tutorials, templates and, of course, card editing and creation.

The platform specializes in creating business cards and it is even possible resize template. And like other online editors, it has quite useful options with multiple templates and copyright-free images.

befunky

befunky has become one of the best websites to create personalized cardsand this is due to his fast and easy driving. Best of all, you don’t need to create an account to put your creativity to the test.

The platform contains a moderate amount of tools and includes a virtual assistant that will show you what each option works for and how it works. Its interface is not complicated at all, you will only have to choose the template of your choiceupload the images, insert texts, elements and then download.

Greetings Island

If you have little time and need create a card in less than 5 minutes, then Greetings Island is ideal for you. It has the same more than 600 totally free templateswhich are found organized by themes and under a wide variety: birthdays, weddings, celebrations and more.

The designs are quite colorful, tender, with striking fonts, you will only have to choose the template of your choice and click on “Edit”. The good of Greetings Island is the possibility of modify each element found in the template.

