The best 8 applications to convert and compress video on Android

Currently the best way to buy or sell a product it is through digital marketing, and this can be achieved through social networks. And it is that there are many videos exposed in the market that seek to catch the attention of potential customers, and to start produce these videos it is only necessary to have a mobile device and a video editor.

However, to do this type of work it is essential to have an application that is capable of compressing them to a minimum, only then will you be able to save space on your mobile without losing quality.

Now, if you have all the tools but you need an application to reduce the size of your video files, then know the best apps to convert and compress video on android.

Applications to convert and compress video on Android

The applications that you will see in this list share many similarities, since each one is capable of compress and convert video format, however, have different characteristics. Select the one that best suits your needs.

Panda Video Compressor

One of the favorite tools for video compression is Panda Compressor. This application is very complete and his simple interface will allow you to do a professional job. If you feel lost, don’t worry, their system is designed to guide you step by step.

It’s just a matter of having the final clip, uploading it to the applications, choosing how compressed you want the file and once the compression is done, you can share it directly from the application to your social networks (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram…).

Smart Video Compressor and resizer

the app Smart Video Compressor and resizer It goes a little further and integrates the ability to edit your videos in a very basic way, especially if you want to cut or add another clip to your file. You can choose the compression resolution being the most small 850p and the most large 1080p.

The interface presented by this app is quite minimalist, therefore, the buttons are limited. The available options are adequate, making the user experience optimal. Best of all, you can choose between a lots of audiovisual formats at the time of export your final videos.

Video Compressor – Compress Video and Photos

another one of the best applications to convert and compress video on Android is Video Compressor – Compress Video and Photosand it is that it not only compresses videos, but also has the particularity of compressing images.

His interface is very simple and little worked, however, the work he does is exceptional. You can cut and add clips to your videosextract sound from videos, compress multiple videos at the same timecompare compression resolution in real time and much more.

Resize Video

Resize Video is a app available for Android which includes tools similar to the aforementioned apps. Also, you can compress your videos under a wide range of sizes and its video editor is very simple, so much so that you can cut the videos or add others without any problem and speed up or slow down of the fragment you want.

His interface is very basic, however, is still an excellent pocket tool for creators of audiovisual content. As if that were not enough, it has a section called “My creations”which is nothing more than a library where all the edits you have made are stored.

Video Compressor -Compact Video (MP4, MKV, MOV)

One of the most complete applications in this list of tools for convert and compress video on android is Video Compressor -Compact Video (MP4, MKV, MOV). It has the ability to support videos in the following formats: MP4, MOV, 3GP, M4V, MKV, AVI, FLV, among others. And not only that, but you can also convert the videos to some of the formats aforementioned.

When loading your video it will show you what is its weight and the weight supported by the various platforms such as emails, social networks, instant messaging apps, among others. Once the compression is finished, you can share it directly from the app to the platform of your choice.

Video Compressor

On the other hand there is Video Compressoranother wonderful application capable of reduce the size of your clips without loss of quality. Its interface is quite friendly and minimalist and has the essential buttons for its optimal performance.

As expected you can choose your video compression and you won’t have any limit when it comes to compressing videos simultaneously. Before exporting, you can view the original video and the result after compression side by sideand not only that, you can also compare weight between both files.

Shrink Videos and Movies

Something that characterizes the video compressor Shrink Videos and Movies is its incredible compression power, since it is possible to compress very well files that exceed 2 Gigabytes of storagebecoming a perfect tool for compress long-running vblogs and even movies without losing quality.

Since the application is focused on compress large videosit is possible to see the compression in the background, that is, it will be shown in the notification bar and once it has finished, it will notify you with a tone.

Video Dieter 2 – trim & edit

East video compressor is one of the best options on this list, and thanks to this tool you can save a lot of space on your mobilesince it has a direct access to compress a video after recording it.

His video editor It is very simple and you will be able to cut the clip as many times as you wantadd other videos and add music if you so wish. The section for video compression is quite extensive, so you can choose the one that best suits your requirements, of course, without losing quality.

