The best 8 applications to see the horoscope on mobile

Share

What does my horoscope say today? Find out with this list of applications to check your horoscope available for Android mobiles.

Are you one of those people who rule their lives by horoscopes? Do you want to know what destiny has in store for you according to your zodiac sign? So check out these apps to see the horoscope on mobileThey will surely leave you with your mouth open.

The horoscope It’s a daily way of predict the future according to the alignment of the planets, and we are sure that on more than one occasion you will have read your Zodiac sign in a magazine or newspaper. But, what if now you read your sign directly from your mobile and for free?

The 5 most curious applications for Android

Best horoscope apps for Android

Horoscopes and Tarot

Your Daily Horoscope

Sun Signs: Horoscopes

my horoscope

Zodiac Horoscope – Daily Tips + Future

Horoscope HD Spanish

Nebula: Horoscope, Astrology

Daily Horoscope

Below you can see a series of apps to see the horoscope directly on the mobile device and thus know what the destination holds for you without problems. By the way, if you like this type of theme, check out our article on the best Tarot apps for Android.

Horoscopes and Tarot

One of the apps to see the horoscope on a daily basis is Horoscopes and Tarotthis particular app has a series of quite interesting options, in addition, it offers a great variety of daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopeszodiacal compatibility and their respective tarot card reading.

The zodiacal predictions most popular in the app are:

Daily Outlook: will show a daily summary of each zodiac sign, showing personal predictions of money, love, energy, mood, among others.

will show a daily summary of each zodiac sign, showing personal predictions of money, love, energy, mood, among others. zodiac compatibility: In this section you will know how compatible the signs are, especially to get love.

In this section you will know how compatible the signs are, especially to get love. Tarot card reading: daily you will have a card reading, where you can only choose 3 cards to receive the prediction according to your current situation.

Your Daily Horoscope

Another quite popular application among the community is Your Daily Horoscopesaid app is specialized in reading the signs in different ways: accurate readings for the current year, daily readings of each signreadings to get love, health, money, work and, of course, a section that deals with sign compatibilitynumbers and lucky colors.

It has sober, minimalist and intuitive interfaceand you can configure a daily or weekly alert which will show the prediction of your zodiac sign.

Sun Signs: Horoscopes

If you want to know much more about the astral predictions that the zodiac has for you, then check the application Sun Signs: Horoscopes. It has hundreds of predictions of all zodiac signs stored in its database, as well read your future weekly and monthly.

In addition, the app offers daily tarot card readingslinks to psychic readings, zodiac inspired free gamesamong other things.

Your interface may be a bit invasive and it is due to its extensive information, however, you will be able to break down various menus that will show vital data.

my horoscope

One of the experts in the area of ​​the zodiac is the great framesit has a trajectory of More than 20 years of experience and has developed its own application, which is known as my horoscope. This tool is capable of displaying on a daily basis information regarding each zodiac sign.

In addition, you will be able to discover information on: resolution of problems of daily life, emotional stabilityeconomy and much more.

Their interface is very complete displaying relevant information such as the lucky number and the decans of each zodiac sign. It also has a daily alarm with important information in the notification area.

Zodiac Horoscope – Daily Tips + Future

find one reliable horoscope reading It is not easy at all, because with this application you will be able to discover what the future holds for you from the comfort of your mobile.

In addition, you will be able to discover on a daily, weekly and monthly basis what the stars predict thanks to the wide variety of professional and experienced astrologers.

This group of experts use the best methodologies of classical astrology to make it as accurate as possible on a daily basis. discover your compatible signnumber and lucky color under a comfortable and easy interface.

Horoscope HD Spanish

Another application to consider to discover your future is Horoscope HD Spanishit has an extremely friendly and intuitive. You will be able to know on a daily basis what destiny has in store for you, including the prediction of the next day, in addition, it is authorized by a famous Astrological Center Swiss.

As if that were not enough, this pocket tool is designed under a wide variety of languages and best of all, it will only be necessary connect to the Internet 1 time per day for your update.

Nebula: Horoscope, Astrology

Nebula: Horoscope, Astrology is famous for the integration between various astrologers who daily use their wisdom and connection with the zodiac to accurately give the future of all the signs, including the sun and moon sign.

These horoscopes are very detailed, and best of all, you will be able to know what character represents each sign of the zodiac.

Its interface stands out from the rest, especially for its large number of options, but despite everything it is quite intuitive and interactive. Thanks to the advice, tips, and information you can expand your knowledge about the zodiac, stars and constellations.

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope is another of the applications to see the horoscope on mobile. It predicts the daily zodiac sign and also the next day, something to keep in mind is that thanks to the widget you can configure what kind of horoscope do you want to see (daily, weekly or monthly).

The app not only adds the traditional horoscopebut also includes the chinese and druid versionand you will have the opportunity to go back up to 1 week the horoscope if you want. Its extensive configuration allows you to customize the themes of the application, colors, typography and notifications.

If you liked this article, don’t hesitate to take a look at the best Android apps for the superstitious.

Related topics: Applications

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!