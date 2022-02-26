The best 8 apps to control menstruation

Do you want to keep a detailed control of your menstrual cycle without missing anything? With these 8 apps you can do it in an easy, fast and comfortable way from your mobile.

For many women wearing a detailed control of your menstruation can be a complicated task, either because your period is irregular, for very strong pain or for any other reason. In any case, having a recording of all the symptoms and changes that your body undergoes during this stage is very important.

Fortunately, there are different digital tools that will help you make this task easier and more user-friendly. That said, we invite you to know these apps to control menstruation that cannot be missing on your mobile. If you want to know what they are, we will show you below.

Best period apps for your mobile

clue

Flo

My Menstrual Calendar

My Period Diary

WomanLog Menstrual Calendar

Period Alert

Ovulation calendar and menstrual period Ladytimer

The applications of this collection are the most complete tools you can have on your mobile. With them you will know when is your next periodknow your fertility cycle and ovulation among many other options. Best of all, they are totally free, so you won’t have to worry about this aspect.

clue

The first of the apps to control menstruation from this list is clueone of the most popular and complete alternatives in your category. It is much more than a simple period tracker, it is an application that combines science and statistical data to educate about the menstrual cycle.

Among its most notable features is the track your periodovulation and fertility, predictions of upcoming periods, symptom log and everything related to your menstrual cycle, contraceptive pill reminders and much more. And, as if it can little, it provides you with educational content related to menstrual health developed by experts in the area.

My Period Calendar Flo

Flo is another of the most popular menstruation apps and one of the most complete, easy to use and effective solutions today. being Partner of the United Nations Population Fund in the area of ​​reproductive health and have more than 100 specialists in its medical committeeis trusted by thousands of women around the world.

As in most of the apps in this collection, you can also make a track your menstrual cyclefertility, pregnancy, receive reminders of your next period and much more. Even so, the highlight of this app is all the personalized advice it gives you to improve your quality of life and with it, have a healthier period.

My Menstrual Calendar

If you are looking for an app to carry a detailed record of your period and that it also helps you to know what are the best times to conceive according to your cycle or to control your pregnancyimprove your health and your menstruation, My Menstrual Calendar is perfect for it.

Its operation is not too far from other alternatives that we are talking about in this top, so it will be very familiar. But we do want to focus on your tools for conception and fertilitybecause they are very outstanding. Additionally, it helps you keep a detailed control of your pregnancy and, as if that were not enough, all your data and information is backed up with your Google account.

My Period Diary

Although not one of the apps to control menstruation, it is still a simple and effective alternative for it. Make a complete monitoring of your period and keep a detailed record with symptoms, changes and any observations you consider important.

In addition, you can calculate your ovulation and fertility period, very relevant aspects if you plan to conceive. As we have mentioned, it is a basic application, but with all the elements that add value.

WomanLog Menstrual Calendar

WomanLog is another of the Menstruation and Fertility Calendars You Must Try. What stands out about this application is its ease of use, since its interface is quite friendly, intuitive and aesthetically pleasing.

Of course, its great reliability is another point to be rescued. Can you do it track your menstrual cycleget forecasts of your next period, fertility and ovulation, as well as record more than 100 symptoms for more detailed control. It also has a PRO version to which you can subscribe with a monthly payment in case you are convinced by this app.

Period Alert

Easy, comfortable and simple, this is how the app is defined Period Alert. This tool allows you take daily notes during your period, symptoms and mood swings instantly. And if you need it, you can export your notes and dates via email for a check with your doctor.

What additional elements You will be able to track your weight and temperature, in addition to having forecasts of your next period or days of delay. Finally, keep your privacy to the maximum with password protection.

Ovulation calendar and menstrual period Ladytimer

The last of our best 8 apps to control menstruation is Ovulation calendar and menstrual period Ladytimer. Although it is not as recognized as other options on this list, it is by no means the worst. In fact, it is very complete and practical.

You can calculate your periodwear a fertility calendar with detailed chartskeep a historical record of your menstruation, notifications of upcoming periods, pill reminders, medical exams and much more. What’s more, you can predict if your baby will be a boy or a girl, among other things. Try it and tell us.

Thus we end this tour of the best period apps on the google play store. Now you just have to choose one that suits your needs and keep a detailed record of your period.

