The best 8 apps to remove background from photos

Do you want to remove the background of a photo and change it for a better one? You don’t need to be an expert in graphic design, with these apps you can do it from your mobile in seconds.

Athough it does not seems, remove the background from an image It is simpler than many people think. Today it is possible to do this type of editing directly from the mobile in simple steps with excellent results.

Either because you need to highlight the foreground of the photograph, change the scene for another through a photomontage or simply because you only need the subject. Either way, we invite you to take a look at the 8 apps to remove background from photos what we bring for you

Background and crop eraser

Background Eraser

Drop Clip

Last Funds Draft

Touch&Retouch

Adobe Photoshop Fix

Remove BG

vsco

Until recently for remove a background from a photo it was necessary to use a computer and some design program. However, this has changed and it is now possible in a much simpler and faster way, even if you have no design knowledge.

To do this, we select the best apps to remove the background of an image. These tools will make this process easy and fun, obtaining excellent quality results with just a couple of touches.

Background and crop eraser

The first of the applications is Background and crop erasera very useful tool complete and easy to use. It allows you remove any background from your photoin addition to correct imperfectionschange the background and even edit your image for a more professional finish.

When we tell you that it is quite easy to use, we are not exaggerating. Just download the app, choose the photo you want to edit, choose the option to remove the background and that’s it. This fast. It is completely free and you will love it.

Background Eraser

We continue the tour of these applications to remove the background of the photos with Background Eraser. As its name indicates, it is an app for remove backgrounds from any image and photos. Although it is a pretty basic tool Compared to others on this list, you won’t be disappointed.

You can choose between auto mode and extract mode. The first is the simplest, because the app does everything for you. takes care of remove all pixels that are similar. The second option is more precise, where you can select which objects you want to eliminate to get higher quality results. Even so, don’t worry, it’s just a swipe and little else. Very practical!

Drop Clip

Very good, Drop Clip It is a very different app from the ones you will see in this list. It stands out mainly because it is a camera application with which you can take photos of any object or person with no background and with professional quality.

That’s right, you don’t need to remove any background, since the application itself takes care of capturing the object in .PNG and being able to use it wherever you want, without problems. Is a very comfortable and useful toolperfect for designers, illustrators and much more.

Last Funds Draft

With this application you will have a very complete pocket tool on your mobile when you need it. It has multiple choices very interesting, among which the automatic background eraser through artificial intelligence.

Either way, you can do it manually or with the lasso tool. Once remove the background or objects you don’t want in the imageyou can export it in high quality and save it on your mobile or share it wherever you want.

Touch&Retouch

Definitely, Touch&Retouch is one of the apps to remove the background of an image most popular and complete that exist today. It has a wide variety of options and features that make it unique and perfect for these tasks.

Among its most outstanding sections is the option to remove cables, surfaces and scratches, objects or people and even skin blemishes. In short, eliminate all those that you do not want in your photo with just one touch. That’s how easy and effective this app is that, believe it or not, is totally free.

Adobe Photoshop Fix

Of course, an old acquaintance of the world of editing and photo retouching Adobe Photoshop Fix. One of the most powerful tools in its category that is perfect for correcting any image in seconds with professional finishes.

Retouch, restore, correct, smooth, edit, paint, color correct, adjust, sharpen and blur, apply filters and effects or just remove the background. All this and much more is at your fingertips in this incredible and unmissable app for your mobile.

Remove BG

As expected, Remove BG is another of the apps to remove background from photos in simple steps from your mobile. You can do it automatically or manually, everything will depend on your tastes, in any case, the results will be incredible.

Its features are very similar to those you’ll find in the latest background draft, so the experience when using either of these two apps will be very similar and the results of the same quality. Choose the one that suits you best and enjoy editing your photos.

vsco

Finally, vsco it’s more than just a filter app, it’s a swiss army knife for photos. It has different advanced retouching tools and enhancing your digital images with professional results.

In addition, you can be inspired by the community of users it has, which is not small at all. Create, edit and share photos, videos, tell stories and captivate everyone with your audiovisuals. And let’s not forget, it is also possible remove the background of your photos.

Finally, with all these apps to remove background from photos you will have no problem giving your images a better look or simply extract objects without problems.

