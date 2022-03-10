The best 8 apps to translate Chinese and Japanese

That your business trips are not affected by not knowing Chinese and Japanese, these are the apps to take into account to translate texts and sentences.

In recent times the Oriental culture It has become quite popular on this side of the world, be it for its movies, series, animations, food, lifestyle, fashion, among other things. So much so, that every year more Westerners travel to the place of the rising sun.

This has had the repercussion that at the time of communicate with these types of countries be a bit difficult and complicated by languageHowever, thanks to technology, this type of problem has remained in the past.

Now it is possible easily speak and translate words or sentences thanks to the mobile apps. If you find yourself learning a bit of chinese and japanesedon’t miss these applications to translate. They will surely be very helpful in your travels.

Below you can see a series of applications to translate chinese and japanese totally freesome of them integrate advertisements, however, they are not annoying at all.

iTourTranslator

iTourTranslator is one of the translators preferred by travelershas basic functions of any translator such as: translate some words or sentences into different languagestranslate correctly in real time the conversation of a native and much more.

will be able translate real-time video calls WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and you can even translate video conferences on Zoom or MicrosoftTeam. Best of all, you will also be able to translate phone calls very wellsince it will automatically detect the foreign language and translate it into your native language.

Instant Voice Translator

If you are in search of a simple and light translatorthen Instant Voice Translator is ideal for you. This particular application has the ability to translate in voice and text more than 70 languagesincluding native terms and local jargon.

In addition, it has a fairly simple but effective interfacewhen you start it you must set your native languageafter this the application will consist of two parts, the lower part will speak or write in your language and the upper part will will translate into language that you have selected.

talking translator

another one of the best apps to translate chinese and japanese is talking translatorthis app has a pretty friendly interface and more than 100 languages ​​to translateeither by voice or text.

The application has two sections, one where you must write or speak your native languageand another section that will translate in a matter of seconds to the language you want, be it Chinese or Japanese.

Something fascinating about this application is that you can create your own favorites listwhere you will save your favorite sentences and that you think you will repeat many times, such as: where is the bathroom?, I need to confirm the accommodation, I would like to cancel my reservation…

Microsoft Translator

One of the largest technology companies in the world is microsoftand as expected, it has its own translator. This application is perhaps one of the most complete apps to translate Chinese and Japanese, therefore, for certain functions it is necessary to have Internet.

One of the most outstanding features of Microsoft Translator is its ability to translate in real time images of letters no matter the language. When activating this function, the camera will open, then you must focus on the word or sentence you want to translate and in a matter of seconds it will show your translation.

PONS Translator

Another translator you should keep in mind is PONS Translatorthis app has a fairly modest interfaceHowever, what it promises it does very well. You can translate both in text and by voice to more than 80 languages no internet connection required.

It has interesting functions such as “Smart Search”, where the application will show certain words or sentences that have to do with the translation you are doing. And thanks to its extensive database, you will be able to listen to the proper pronunciation depending on the sentences you have translated.

SayHi Translate

SayHi Translate presents a minimalist and very intuitive interface for the user, it has a large number of languages ​​to translatethrough voice and text. you shall set your native language and depending on the language detected by audio, it will be translated in a matter of seconds.

Also, you can change the speed of the voice, which considerably helps the native and the user, since they will be able to listen better and at a lower speed. And for added convenience, it works without an Internet connection.

Google translator

One of the most used translators worldwide is Google translatorthis is due to its powerful search enginesince it is capable of translate fairly complicated sentences with great accuracy and in a few seconds.

The app is pretty easy to use and very complete, you can scan words or sentences through the camera and it will translate them in seconds and thanks to its “hands-free” function, you only have to speak to the mobile and it will immediately translate it into the configured language. Also, you can draw kanji on the screen and the app will translate it into your native language with the options of “hear the translation”.

iTranslate Translator

Finally found iTranslate Translatorthis pocket-sized tool takes care of collecting the best features from other translators and putting them in one place.

Presents a minimalist and nice visual style where can you scan words or sentences with the camera to be translated. It’s compatible with over 100 languages and is capable of translating them into text or voice.

Thanks to its extensive database, it has hundreds of verb tenses and in all languages, as well as a gigantic dictionary with synonyms and antonyms. Undoubtedly, iTranslate Translator is one of the best apps to translate chinese and japanese of the moment.

