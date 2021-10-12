News

The best actor of the two decades is … Denzel Washington

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

NEW YORK – The New York Times has compiled the list of those who are the 25 best actors of the last twenty years.

Among the criteria observed in the composition of the list (which, like any artistic ranking, lends itself to discussion) is that of broadening horizons beyond Hollywood and including names that may not be too well known but who have been able to distinguish themselves for their talent. , in the various cinemas to which they belong. “There are certainly stars in the mix and even a smattering of Oscar winners, there are also character actors and chameleons, action heroes and arthouse favorites. There are 25 reasons why we still love movies, perhaps more than ever ».

Loading...
Advertisements

The list opens with Denzel Washington, judged the best performer of the first twenty years of the 21st century, and ends with Gael García Bernal, whom the Ticino public got to know in 2012 at the Locarno Film Festival. In the middle we find Isabelle Huppert, Daniel Day-Lewis, Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, Song Kang Ho, Toni Servillo, Zhao Tao, Viola Davis, Saoirse Ronan, Julianne Moore, Joaquin Phoenix, Tilda Swinton, Oscar Isaac, Michael B. Jordan, Kim Min-hee, Alfre Woodard, Willem Dafoe, Wes Studi, Rob Morgan, Catherine Deneuve, Melissa McCarthy, Mahershala Ali and Sônia Braga.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
640
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
509
News

Cinema, all films out in October
420
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
364
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
346
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
320
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
286
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
274
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
263
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top