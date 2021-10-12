The best actor of the two decades is … Denzel Washington

NEW YORK – The New York Times has compiled the list of those who are the 25 best actors of the last twenty years.

Among the criteria observed in the composition of the list (which, like any artistic ranking, lends itself to discussion) is that of broadening horizons beyond Hollywood and including names that may not be too well known but who have been able to distinguish themselves for their talent. , in the various cinemas to which they belong. “There are certainly stars in the mix and even a smattering of Oscar winners, there are also character actors and chameleons, action heroes and arthouse favorites. There are 25 reasons why we still love movies, perhaps more than ever ».

The list opens with Denzel Washington, judged the best performer of the first twenty years of the 21st century, and ends with Gael García Bernal, whom the Ticino public got to know in 2012 at the Locarno Film Festival. In the middle we find Isabelle Huppert, Daniel Day-Lewis, Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, Song Kang Ho, Toni Servillo, Zhao Tao, Viola Davis, Saoirse Ronan, Julianne Moore, Joaquin Phoenix, Tilda Swinton, Oscar Isaac, Michael B. Jordan, Kim Min-hee, Alfre Woodard, Willem Dafoe, Wes Studi, Rob Morgan, Catherine Deneuve, Melissa McCarthy, Mahershala Ali and Sônia Braga.