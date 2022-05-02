The best adaptations of video games to board games

A thin line separates the board games and video gamesIn fact, in the beginning, board adventures inspired many video games as well as these were based on adventure books. This very week the famous role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade has come out of the box again in the form of battle royale free to play free for Steam and PS5 under the name of Bloodhunt. In addition, in the future, after a change of developer, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 continues its development.

In recent years, with the rise of board games, the opposite path has also taken place, board game adaptations, which are increasingly in demand. Let’s review some of them.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Dungeons and Dragons, Scythe, Warhammer, Cyberpunk and even the call of Cthulhu They went from paper and cardboard to ones and zeros, however, as the catalog of video games that are going on sale has grown, the tables have been changing and now it is video games that are adapted to board games. One of the most recent examples is that of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrimthe best-selling game in Bethesda history, whose board version seems to have the same fate.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game, created by Modiphius, has raised over a million dollars in its Gamefound crowdfunding campaign, starting with a goal of $135,000. The popular ARPG about the adventures of a Dovahkiin, who is caught between two sides in a civil war, seems to be just as successful in its analog version.

Dark Souls

The most popular saga of FromSoftware, Dark Soulswhich has even given its name to a genre, soulslikealso managed to get into a box, thanks to more than 31,000 sponsors, and become a board game, not a mimic. On Kickstarter I managed to raise almost four and a half million eurosa savagery that demonstrates the large number of fans that the saga has souls. The game recreates both the exploration of the video game and the battles with the bossesfor many, one of the best adaptations.

street-fighter

Adapt a fighting game like street-fighter On a board it seems somewhat complicated, even meaningless, but it exists, and its miniatures are quite spectacular, and they are also larger than the amiibo. Street Fighter: The Miniatures Game try to recreate the experience of breaking your face with your colleagues in a virtual way and through avatars, in this case miniatures. Its level of detail is such that it recreates the classic environments of the different deliveriesin addition to the special attacks of each character, this time in the form of a special card.

Megaman

During the 25th anniversary of Akira Kitamura’s character, on Kickstarter appeared Mega Man: The Board Game. A board game, with figures at the level of those of the street-fighterin which players control both Megaman as to the forces of Dr. Wily. 2,639 people contributed to its patronage, reaching around half a million eurosa success that made the game go on sale.

Portal

Let’s go with another of those games that seem impossible to get out of the digital world. Valve’s title, Portalbecomes a multiplayer in its plastic and cardboard version, whose objective is to get the pieces of cake before the adversary, crossing and using the portals at your convenience. Taking a look at the miniatures included in the game, we can conclude that in this case, the cake is not a lie.

Plague Inc.

This particular strategy video game came face to face with a real pandemic, that of COVID-19, in fact, the creators themselves added a new game mode in which you had to save the world from a pandemic, contrary to the original goal of the game that was basically to make us all extinct. It seems that there are still people who are not tired of this whole virus thing since the board game version of Plague Inc. has also been relatively successful.

Each player embodies a deadly disease and they must fight each other to see which is dominant. and manages to spread in more territories, the Risk of the black plague. For them they will have to develop new symptoms to be more contagious and wipe humanity off the map first.

fallout

The Fantasy Flight company has managed to bring the post-apocalyptic dystopia of fallout to the board with Fallout: The Board Game. A game that doesn’t change the war, but it does allow you to feel the essence of exploring the Wasteland, revealing new areas of the board as you progress through missions and keeping super mutants, radroaches and blowflies at bay. In addition, includes an adaptation of the SPECIAL system on the character card, to level up and unlock new skills. It only remains to add a few songs by Billie Holiday in the background and the immersion will be ten.

Based on the same universe, in addition to a game in the purest style Warhammer, Fallout Wasteland Warfarethere is also a physical version of Fallout Shelter, Fallout Shelter: The Board Gamein which each player has a floor of the shelter and has to manage the resources and defend its inhabitants from bloodthirsty, fires and all kinds of threats.

This War of Mine

just like the video game This War of Minein its board version, up to six players must solve tense, painful and delicate situations set in a bloody war. Limit situations, trade-offs and other difficulties such as repairing the shelter in which you take shelter, exploring the city in search of provisions or defending the few possessions you managed to gather from bandits, guide the player’s experience as does its graphic version.

DOOM

It is clear that Fantasy Flight has seen the gold mine in the adaptation of video games to board games and among its catalog is also DOOM: The Board Game (although there is an older version). The 2016 one is based on the DOOM published by Bethesda in 2016 and needs one of the players to control the demons, who will appear and die over and over again in the confrontations against the rest of the players, in order to annoy them so that they do not achieve their objectives. In fact, this mechanic is the most reminiscent of the video game, since adapting a shooter so frantic it was almost impossible.

world of warcraft

This adaptation of the well-known Blizzard game titled World of Warcraft: The Board Game includes an obscene amount of miniatures with all kinds of enemies like murlocs or undead, as well as characters of different classes. The game includes both sides, horde and alliancethat they will be able to fight each other or advance, completing quest and becoming increasingly powerful, leveling up to be able to face the final enemy. The only drawback is that the games can go on for many hours.

XCOM: The Board Game

Adapt the turn-based strategy of games like XCOM It was not a difficult undertaking since, in turn, they had based themselves on board games to create this system. The game includes the same dynamics and scenarios as the video game, research of alien technology, battles inside spaceships, missions or defense of outposts. In addition, it includes an app for mobile phones and a web version that coordinates the game.

These are some of the examples, although in the inkwell we leave other games at the same level of fidelity in terms of the essence of the original video game such as StarCraft: The Board Game, Assassin’s Creed: Arena, Uncharted, Bloodborne, Civilization, Bioshock Infinite: The Siege of Columbia, Uncharted either Gears of War.

To understand a little better why there is so much exchange of universes and ideas between both formats, both video games and board games attract the same consumer profile, that is, they share players. In addition, many video game developers, such as Obsidian, They come to dedicate an area in their offices dedicated to the study of board games. Even Fantasy Flight, founded in 1995 and dedicated to the world of board, miniature and card games ever since, decided to make a video game division. Coming to get titles like Elder Sign: Omens, BattleLore, Star Wars: Imperial Assault Legends of the Alliance, road to legend either Journeys through Middle Earth.

In addition, the development of both sectors almost in parallel has made it possible to apply innovations that enrich both. A good example is the Automa system, a kind of AI (in card format) that turns the Scythe board game into a single-player game. Also, some of the dynamics of role-playing games, such as irreversible decisions, have been transferred directly to video gamesas can be seen in Tellate’s narrative adventures or games like darkest dungeon. The distance between both worlds seems to get thinner as they share projects and ideas, something that players can only celebrate and enjoy.