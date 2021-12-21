the best after over thirty years

They are two movie stars, handsome and good, and together they make a wonderful couple. We still admire them in a timeless film that always fascinates.

There are some Hollywood actors who stand out more than others both for their interpretative skills and for having guessed particularly successful films.

Julia Roberts, for example, it is certainly very popular also in the Bel Paese thanks to its beauty and its always very convincing and plausible acting.

What’s more, its voluminous Red hair and the bewitching smile they made it a real one american cinema icon.

Therefore, countless awards and prizes he has won and which have embellished his brilliant career, and, in particular, we want to remember theBest Actress Oscar which he obtained thanks to the role of ne Strong as the truth, drama film directed by Erin Brockovich.

Be that as it may, the beautiful redhead has one thing in common with one of the most fascinating actors of showbiz. We are talking, of course, of Richard Gere. The latter is also one of the most internationally recognized interpreters.

The iconic film that made us fall in love

Pretty Woman is the romantic comedy that pretty much launched the Roberts in the Olympus of the stars and consecrated a sensational one Richard Gere. A film now considered a real cornerstone of this cinematic genre.

A film and an exceptional love story that still today, after more than thirty years from its release, still makes us dream and manages to keep us glued to the television until the end, even if we may have already seen it about a hundred times.

In short, they were a perfect couple that, almost almost, we risked not seeing since it is Julia that Richard they weren’t the first names that came to the director’s mind.

So, yesterday, September 22, Rai 1 it aired the films and, apparently, given the comments on the Web, it was once again one of the best and most watched things to be seen on television during the evening.

In this regard, therefore, the weekly Today has seen fit to offer followers the most beautiful clips of this timeless classic.