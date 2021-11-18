The best altcoins with the greatest potential in 2021

Do you want to jump directly to the answer? The best altcoins this year are ETH, LINK, UNI, XLM, AAVE and SOL.

In 2017 the deadline altcoin became popular after millions of new Bitcoin rivals hit the market; today most of the top 100 “altcoins” on the market are not alternatives to Bitcoin, but are completely different products. Blockchain can do much more than digital payments, and thinking of all other cryptocurrencies as competitors represents an outdated mindset: advanced blockchains like Ethereum and Solana are revolutionizing and decentralizing all kinds of financial products, and these are the best altcoins in 2021.

Currently, with the explosion of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the increased use of smart contracts, the best altcoins around are the tokens belonging to the best projects and companies in the blockchain industry. These DeFi tokens offer more than just speculative value – they have real revenues and great utility in the decentralized finance industry.

Blockchain companies issue their own cryptocurrency tokens and often make these tokens a requirement for interacting with their platforms. If a platform adds value and people want to use it, they will have to buy the respective token, increasing the price of the asset; some tokens, such as SushiSwap, pay dividends to investors from the revenue generated through their smart contracts.

Here’s a look at our top altcoin picks for 2021; among these, you will find some of the most promising projects in the blockchain industry today.

The best altcoins for 2021

The modern altcoin market continues to expand: The rise of smart contracts and new DeFi products has continued to undermine Bitcoin’s dominance in cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, which currently hovers around 41% from 2017 highs. , when BTC’s dominance was over 85%.

So here’s a look at a list of the most promising altcoins and DeFi projects in the cryptocurrency industry.

Cryptocurrencies vs. actions

In general, cryptocurrencies are much more volatile than stocks; in addition, the crypto market is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. While Bitcoin and Ethereum are generally less risky than altcoins, they are nonetheless volatile assets. Most investors use a portfolio tracker to track their cryptocurrency positions, especially if they invest in different altcoins.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, a smart contract platform for building decentralized apps (DApps), was created by Vitalik Buterin in 2013 and comes with its own programming language, Solidity; To execute your smart contracts with Solidity on the Ethereum blockchain, you need to pay a network fee (called ‘gas’) in the Ethereum token, Ether.

Ethereum laid the foundation for what is now known as decentralized finance (DeFi); the initial success of Ethereum led much of the DeFi sector to rely on the Ethereum blockchain.

As Ethereum converts to version 2.0 over the next year, fees will drop dramatically and a whole host of new DApps will have a chance to shine.

The ticket to travel on the Ethereum blockchain is the Ether (ETH) token, which is becoming more useful every day.

Chainlink (LINK)

Tokens currently represent the vast majority of smart contract applications; Chainlink aims to bring the power of smart contracts to the real world.

Chainlink brings external data into smart contracts; now smart contracts in Ethereum can affect the prices of other assets, global events and make calls to other application programming interfaces (APIs). Chainlink makes smart contracts really smart.

Chainlink also incorporates real-world data – for example, it allows farmers to protect themselves from a bad season. Smart contracts filtered through Chainlink provide compensation if the values ​​in the contract (such as share price, temperature or rainfall) do not meet a certain standard; instant payments are distributed as soon as the program receives the appropriate weather data. Chainlink’s potential seems limitless, and many of the best DeFi apps out there pay huge sums for the LINK token to use their platform.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is an Ethereum-based DApp for trading Ethereum tokens via liquidity pools. Uniswap provides two main products: to provide and to use liquidity.

Uniswap offers users the ability to instantly trade Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies by tapping into its liquidity pools for smart contracts; these liquidity pools are filled by other users, who earn exchange fees to provide liquidity.

Uniswap’s fees must be paid with the UNI token, which makes it one of Benzinga Crypto’s top picks for this market cycle.

Stellar Lumens (XLM)

Stellar, a decentralized platform created to unite the various banking systems of the world, uses different and unrelated payment methods (ACH, SEPA, SPEI, etc.); Stellar’s network connects these systems through a decentralized ledger, with on-off ramps (i.e. inbound and outbound bridges) for each payment method.

Stellar’s closest rival, Ripple, is facing an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; Stellar therefore has an excellent opportunity to seize the moment and do its best to become the global payment network.

To prevent spam on Stellar’s network, users must pay a transaction fee and meet a margin requirement in Stellar’s token, Lumens (XLM).

Aave (AAVE)

Decentralized lending offers higher interest rates than centralized lending, with better security and better anonymity. With Aave, one of the leading lending protocols out there today, borrowers must offer greater collateral in the smart loan agreement than the amount they require; the smart contract securely holds collateral in a escrow (a security deposit) for the duration of the loan, thus replacing the need for a trusted intermediary.

In the event of the insolvency of the borrower, the lender is automatically paid by the smart contract.

For some stablecoin loans, Aave offers a 10% annual percentage return without requiring a process know your customer (KYC), a truly unknown product in traditional finance.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a smart contract blockchain with an active DeFi ecosystem and over $ 10 billion locked in protocols. Many see Solana and other smart contract blockchains as an “Ethereum killer”; others predict that the demand for blockchain products will grow to the point where many of the largest blockchains for smart contracts on the market can be fully utilized simultaneously.

Regardless of the outcome, there is likely to be a significant amount of innovation on the Solana blockchain thanks to the massive support of venture capital funds; Solana was welcomed by Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX team, who certainly have the funds to ensure blockchain success.

While many financial applications require the security of a highly decentralized blockchain like Ethereum, games and other blockchain applications make more sense on a low-cost, high-capacity chain like Solana. Solana’s native token is SOL, which is required to interact with the blockchain.

Trade cryptocurrencies

The trading platform you choose determines the altcoins you have access to. There is no centralized entity or standard that separates valid altcoins from worthless ones: each exchange is free to make its own decisions on what to quote. So make sure you choose a platform that you trust and that guarantees access to the altcoins you want to invest on.

Mainstream adoption of altcoins

Bitcoin can certainly serve as an introduction to the cryptocurrency industry in the same way that buying an Apple stock represents an easy introduction to the financial market; however, there is much more under the surface. This is the year in which many altcoins could become protagonists with the general public; as people begin to understand altcoins through their real-world use cases, we are confident that their implementation will increase along with the price of their currencies and tokens.

Methodology

Benzinga has created a specific methodology to classify cryptocurrency exchanges and instruments; we prioritized platforms based on the following metrics: offers, pricing and promotions, customer service, mobile app, user experience, benefits and security. To see a detailed breakdown of our methodology, please visit our ‘Cryptocurrency Methodology’ page.