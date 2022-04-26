The best alternative to AirPods Pro is also from Apple and has a great discount

Share

Amazon has on offer one of the best alternatives to AirPods Pro, also manufactured with Apple and with all its advantages.

AirPods are Apple’s most popular headphones, but they’re not the only ones. The company also owns Beats, which has headphones with the same internal technology as the AirPods and which are in some cases cheaper. This is the case of Beats Studio Budsa great alternative to AirPods Pro that costs half.

In direct comparison, the Beats Studio Buds come out ahead in such important aspects as the battery, 8 hours for the 5 of the AirPods. In addition they also have active noise cancellation, spatial audio, Hey Siri and auto connect with all your Apple devices.

See on Amazon.es: Beats Studio Buds

Besides, When you buy these Beats Studio Buds you can enjoy 6 months of Apple Music completely free. So you get much more than headphones.

Activate the 6-month offer to listen to more than 90 million songs without ads or additional cost. And be surrounded by the sound of spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

Beats Studio Buds Specifications

The Beats Studio Buds are an ideal alternative for those who want AirPods Pro for less money, has a great sound experience and excellent noise cancellation. These are its main specifications:

Customized acoustic platform with a powerful and balanced sound.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks out external noises for immersive sound.

Ambient sound mode to find out what is happening around you.

They can be easily paired with one touch with Apple and Android devices.

Great sound quality in calls and in interactions with the voice assistant thanks to the two microphones with beamforming technology.

IPX4 rated sweat and water resistant wireless earphones.

Soft ear cushions available in three sizes for comfortable headphones that don’t move and perfectly isolate noise.

Up to 8 hours of audio playback, and 24 hours total on case charges.

You can activate Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth® technology for longer range and fewer dropouts.

Universal USB-C charging cable.

Certainly one of the most interesting headphones that Apple has, they are practically cheaper AirPods Pro with another case and with more battery. A great alternative compatible with Android devices as well.

